Superintendent Diana Greene leaving Manatee County schools

The School Board of Duval County, which includes the city of Jacksonville, has unanimously selected Manatee County School District Superintendent Diana Greene as its next superintendent.

Greene has been the superintendent of Manatee County schools since May 17, 2015. She took the helm after Rick Mills resigned after two years on the job. The last superintendent of Duval County, Nikolai Vitti, resigned more than a year ago to be the superintendent of Detroit Public Schools.

"While I look forward to that challenge, I have a deep sense of gratitude and thanks for the faith, encouragement and support I have received from the people of Manatee County," Greene said in a statement.

During Greene's tenure, the district has received a "B" grade from the state in 2015 and 2017, an improvement from its "C" grade the three years prior.

On the financial side, Greene oversaw the district as it raised its reserve fund from $17.3 million to about $25.5 million in the last three years. In the past two years, the district also passed two tax measures: renewal of the 15-year, half-cent sales tax for capital projects and a new four-year, one-mill property tax increase. The tax increase is slated to increase compensation in the district and extend classroom time by a half-hour.



The school board will have its next regularly scheduled school board meeting and workshop on May 22, at which time it will discuss how to move forward with the search for the district's next superintendent.