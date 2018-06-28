Sunset Point Villas condo sells for $3.5 million

A condominium in Sunset Point Villas tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. William and Deidre McLeod sold their Unit A condominium at 65 Avenida Messina to Douglas and Pamela May, of Orchard Park, N.Y., for $3.5 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, five baths and 3,843 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Bay Plaza

Jill Meistrich, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1202 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Jack Simpson and Virginia Simpson, trustees, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,042 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $710,000 in 2013.

Plaza at Five Points

Plaza 15 LLC sold the Unit 15D condominium at 50 Central Ave. to Alastair Hunter-Henderson and Noralyn Marshall, of Longboat Key, for $950,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,697 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $950,000 in 2007.

Bay Plaza

Ellen Winter, of Montgomery, Md., sold the Unit 905 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Barbara Katz, trustee, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,656 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $655,000 in 2012.

Hyde Park Heights

Brenton and Careen Yarnal, of Oban, Scotland, sold their home at 2436 Arlington St. to Nathan Rakay, of Sarasota, for $812,500. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $725,000 in 2017.

South Side Park

Courtyard Villas LLC sold the home at 2745 S. East Ave. to Diane Page, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,783 square feet of living area.

South Highland

Enrique and Sandra Gomez, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1836 Worrington St. to Melissa Skolnick, of Liberty Lake, Wash., for $710,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,619 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $615,700 in 2015.

The Landings

Gloria Nesbitt sold the home at 4887 Peregrine Point Circle E. to Richard and Katherine Horan, of McLean, Va., for $699,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,384 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2008.

Hudson Park

Diana Smith, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2435 Wood St. to Carol Nadworny, of Sarasota, for $670,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2016.

Harbor Acres

Frank and Letitia Berlin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1516 S. Orange Ave. to Penelope Hill, trustee, of Sarasota, for $640,000. Built in 1948, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,726 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 1996.

Palm Place

Penelope Hill, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 602 condominium at 755 S. Palm Ave. to Frank and Letitia Berlin, of Sarasota, for $640,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 1986.

Marblehead

Rex and Sherry Hosfeld, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2534 Marblehead Drive to Charles and Rita Pogany, of Sarasota, for $599,500. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,307 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2014.

Granada

Kent and Lauren Hayes, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3521 Almeria Ave. to Eric Evans and Kathy Coyle, of Mooresville, N.C., for $491,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,677 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2012.

Baywinds Estates

Mark and Roxanne Reuter, of Littleton, Colo., sold their home at 1664 Ridgewood Lane to Martha McKlveen, trustee, of Sarasota, for $474,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,911 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2017.

Pelican Cove

Barbara Savestsky, of Fort Lee, N.J., sold the Unit 269 condominium at 1510 Pelican Point Drive to Gisela Schoenbach and Karl Schoenbach, trustees, of Chapel Hill, N.C., for $395,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2006.

Gulf Gate Pines

Jane Conn, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2242 Pine View Circle to Bryan Roberts, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $193,500 in 2002.

Gulf Gate

Susan Sparks, trustee, and Saied Mortazavi, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3224 Kenmore Drive to Christine Quinby, of Pensacola, for $290,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 1998.

Marvin and Doris Cundiff, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6611 Colonial Drive to Michael Gowan and David Kaplan, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,415 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 2001.

The Landings South

Judy Warren, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 5280 Heron Way to Randolph and Sue Harms, of Maumee, Ohio, for $276,500. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $173,500 in 2000.

South Gate

Michael Yoder, of Venice, sold his home at 3718 Jaffa Drive to Albert Cote and Linda Ann Ackerman, trustees, of Sarasota, for $267,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,841 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,500 in 1998.

Glen Ridge

BD&K Sarasota LLC sold the home at 2920 Michigan St. to Todd and Nancy Williams, of Sarasota, for $258,000. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,487 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,500 in 2017.

Phillippi Gardens

Margaret Lynch, trustee, and Eileen Amato and Jerome Amato III, of Parma, Ohio, sold the home at 5622d America Drive to America Drive LLC for $250,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2008.

SIESTA KEY

Crescent

Darrel Reece, of Orchard Lake, Mich., sold his Unit AN402 condominium at 6512 Midnight Pass Road to Charles McCurdy, trustee, of Columbus, Ohio, for $2.5 million. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2 million in 2014.

Parque De Ponce De Leon Estates

Andrew and Susan Borgstrom sold their home at 455 Canal Road to Jeanne Stephens Lee Enterprises Inc. for $1,325,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,250 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $950,000 in 2009.

Gulf and Bay Club

Judith Sauertieg, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 604 condominium at 5780 Midnight Pass Road to Laura and Ward Keeney, of Sarasota, for $715,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2010.

Our House at the Beach

John and Patricia Hubbard, of Windsor, Wis., sold their Unit B304 condominium at 1055 Beach Road to Kyle and Dee Ann Witmer, of Bargersville, Ind., for $665,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,500 in 1999.

Midnight Cove

GKBE Real Estate LLC sold the Unit 922 condominium at 6396 Midnight Cove Road to JLL Leisure Properties LLC and DDL Leisure Properties LLC for $585,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,472 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in 2015.

Sea Village

Charles Scheetz and Peter Scheetz, of North Lima, Ohio, sold their Unit C-2 condominium at 4660 Ocean Blvd. to Richard and Donna Ganucheau, of Metairie, La., for $490,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $549,900 in 2006.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Giles Gilberston and Marianne Wooley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6331 Anise Drive to Homes Savings Bank, trustee, for $792,600. Built in 2015, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,911 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $574,200 in 2015.

Enclave at Silver Oak

William and Kathleen Dillon, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8824 Enclave Court to Phillip and Shirley Sutton, of Sarasota, for $680,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,007 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $799,000 in 2004.

Deer Creek

Ronald and Catherine Fiske sold their home at 4731 White Tail Lane to Ann Brooks, trustee, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,003 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2009.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Stephen and Amy Rakouskas, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6310 Anise Drive to Amy and Brian Biggs, of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $463,000 in 2014.

Turtle Rock

Stephanie Bugatti sold her home at 4818 Sweetmeadow Circle to Emmanuel and Danielle Boullay, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,743 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2001.

The Hamptons

Brooks and Lori Ann Carson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6225 Donnington Court to Shawn and Allison Baird, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $323,900 in 2004.

Villagewalk

Shelley Gilbert and Joseph Thompson, of Healdsburg, Calif., sold their home at 5661 Modena Place to Stuart and Roblyn Wierzbicki, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,000 in 2003.

Isles of Sarasota

Thorarinn Thorarinsson, of Garðabær, Iceland, sold his home at 1549 Burgos Drive to Amelia and Bruce Presler, of Sarasota, for $263,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $347,100 in 2006.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Jeffrey and Tatiana Dejongh, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1802 condominium at 4487 Streamside Court to Michael and Laura Ladewski, trustees, of Naperville, Ill., for $252,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $367,100 in 2005.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Diane Pick, trustee, of Jeffrey Pick, of Venice, sold the home at 457 Yacht Harbor Drive to Elizabeth and Joseph Owen, of Osprey, for $2,025,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,968 square feet of living area.

Pine Ranch

Thomas Mottern and Marcia Gustafson, of Osprey, sold their home at 94 Longbow Trail to Bruce and Alina Costello, of Osprey, for $475,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2001.

Sorrento Villas

John and Pauline Gafkowski, of Venice, sold their Unit 206 condominium at 206 Tina Island Drive to Linda Posey, of Osprey, for $275,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,404 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 2003.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Gerhard and Cynthia Pietsch, trustees, of Venice, sold the home at 2183 Muskogee Trail to Brett and Julie Blank, of Nokomis, for $450,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,497 square feet of living area.