Suncoast Classic Monday qualifier results

A group of 11 golfers earned a chance to play in the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic by finishing high at Monday's qualifying event, held at the Jones and Player courses at Laurel Oak Country Club in Sarasota.

On the Jones course, four golfers finished tied atop the leaderboard at six under par: Ryan Siegler, Michael Colgate, Albin Choi and Jonathan Hardee. Those are the only players on the Jones course who made the cut.

On the Player course, Nicholas Thompson won by shooting eight under par, and six other golfers tied for second place at seven under par: Rick Lamb, Trevor Cone, Joey Lane, Brad Schneider, Ashton Van Horne and Morgan Deneen.

For a full list of results from the qualifier, visit the North Florida PGA's website.

The 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic field is now complete. To view the non-Monday qualifier golfers, visit the Korn Ferry Tour's website.