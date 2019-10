The Suncoast Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 21 at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.

All donors receive a wellness check, including for blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol.

Individuals can schedule a preferred appointment time by calling 866-972-5663, but walk-ins also are welcome.

For information, visit scbb.org.