Summer Fun Guide 2022: Education

TheCoderSchool of Sarasota Summer Camp

6293 Lake Osprey Drive, Lakewood Ranch

Details: Learn how to code and discover different programming languages. The camp offers different options each week including game development, artificial intelligence and robotics. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 31 to Aug. 6 (No camp June 26-July 12) Registration: TheCoderSchool.com Tuition: $495 to $594 Ages: 8-18 Contact: 355-2633 or [email protected]

The Preschool at Forty Carrots Family Center Camp Carrots

1500 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota

Details: Campers engage in age-appropriate, multisensory, hands-on learning activities and fun based around the sounds of the world (music, movement, language and nature). Incoming kindergartners strengthen their skills to prepare them for kindergarten. Summer pre-K available. Camp dates: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2-July 29 Registration: Call for information, Pre-K is full day only Tuition: $1,800 for half day, $2,600 for full day, pre-K $2,800 or free with voucher Ages: 3-4 Contact: 365-7716 or FortyCarrots.org

Sarasota Jungle Gardens Zoo Camp

3701 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota

Details: Camp explores nature through hands-on games, crafts, demonstrations and other activities. Come explore behind the scenes as you learn about caring for our animals. There’s lots of animal interactions and trekking through the jungle. You’ll see first-hand what it takes to be a zookeeper. Camp dates: Weekly sessions 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6-July 15 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $250 per week Ages: 6-11 Contact: 355-5305 or [email protected]

STEMania Summer Camp

4780 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Details: STEMania offers a variety of weekly themed science-focused camps from “LegoMania” to “Space Academy.” Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6-Aug. 5. Extended care available. Registration: Call for information Tuition: $300 per week Ages: Grades 1-8 Contact: 960-8839 or [email protected]

Suncoast Science Center Faulhaber Fab Lab

4452 Beneva Road, Sarasota

Details: Campers will enjoy weeklong themes such as “Brainbenders,” “Robotics,” “Coding and Game Design” and “Engineering.” Camp dates: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 6-July 29 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: Most camps are $200 Ages: Entering Grades 2-8 Contact: 840-4394 or [email protected]

The Out-of-Door Academy

5950 Deer Drive, Sarasota (Uihlein campus)

Art History

Details: This half-credit course introduces students to architecture, sculpture, paintings and other forms of material culture from around the world from 5000 BC to AD 1500. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon July 11-22 Registration: Call for information. Open to non-ODA students after May 15. Tuition: $650 Ages: Entering Grades 9-12 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu/summer

Business Ethics

Details: This half-credit course is a study of the decision-making process and ethical problem solving in a business setting. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 13-24 (Monday through Thursday with students working independently on Fridays) Registration: Call for information. Open to non-ODA students after May 15. Tuition: $650 Ages: Entering Grades 9-12 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu/summer

Grammar Fundamentals

Details: This enrichment course explores how language works including parts of speech, phrases and clauses. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 13-17 Registration: Call for information. Open to non-ODA students after May 15. Tuition: $225 Ages: Entering Grades 9-12 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu/summer

Honors Spanish and Latin American Literature

Details: This online, half-credit course introduces students to Latin American and Spanish novels, plays, essays and poems with the goal of furthering students’ analytical ability, vocabulary and cultural understanding. Camp dates: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. July 11-29 Registration: Call for information. Open to non-ODA students after May 15. Tuition: $650 Ages: Entering Grades 11-12 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu/summer

Intro to Photography

Details: This online, half-credit course examines how photography has changed and its impact on society. Students will learn editing through Photoshop. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 13-24 Registration: Call for information. Open to non-ODA students after May 15. Tuition: $650 Ages: Entering Grades 9-12 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu/summer

Life Management Skills

Details: This half-credit course is designed to give students information and help them find reliable sources for information on health-related issues to enhance their decision-making skills. Class sizes are limited and are on a first-come basis. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Aug. 1-5 Registration: Call for information. Open to non-ODA students after May 15. Tuition: $650 Ages: Entering Grade 9 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu/summer

Physics

Details: This one-credit course focuses on basic concepts of physics principles. The course is blended with one day of online work followed by in-person labs. Algebra II is required as a prerequisite. Camp dates: 10 a.m. to noon June 13-July 1 on Zoom every other day; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for in-person labs Registration: Call for information. Open to non-ODA students after May 15. Tuition: $1,300 Ages: Entering Grades 11-12 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu/summer

Chemistry Lab

Details: Campers will conduct various chemistry labs through hands-on lessons. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11-15. Extended care is available for $50 per week. Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $300 per week Ages: Entering Grades 1-6 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu/summer

Coding through Robotics, Animation and Gaming

Details: Campers will use various coding programs that are game or animation based and learn different programming languages. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon July 18-22 Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $200 per week Ages: Entering Grades 4-6 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu/summer

Enginuity Camp

Details: Campers will learn about engineering through hands-on lessons and activities. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20-24. Extended care is available for $50 per week. Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $300 per week Ages: Entering Grades 1-6 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu/summer

Lego Movie Magic

Details: Campers will team up to create stop-motion animation movies. Supplies are included. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 20-24 Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $200 per week Ages: Entering Grades 2-5 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu/summer

LEGOMania

Details: Campers will have a week filled with Lego Master Challenges as well as learning how to design like a Lego Master and learning Lego programming and robotics. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13-17. Extended care is available for $50 per week. Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $300 per week Ages: Entering Grades 1-8 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu/summer

Space Camp

Details: Campers will learn about the solar system, space careers, space technology and more. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18-22. Extended care is available for $50 per week. Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $300 per week Ages: Entering Grades 1-6 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu/summer

STEManiac Extreme Explorers

Details: Campers will become survivors, designers, adventurers, scientists and Lego masters through various STEM actvities. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24-July 1. Extended care is available for $50 per week. Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $300 per week Ages: Entering Grades 1-6 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu/summer

Video Game Design

Details: Campers will learn how to create PC-based video games using game creation software applications. Campers will take home their games on a flash drive at the end of camp. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon July 11-15 Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $200 per week Ages: Entering Grades 2-5 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu/summer

Pinnacle Pediatric Therapy Group of Lakewood Ranch

6215 Lorraine Road, Lakewood Ranch

Details: This camp helps prevent the summer slide while students gain skills to boost development and school readiness. The camp focuses on fine motor and sensory skills, handwriting, coordination, expressive language, receptive language, socialization, following instructions, friendship development and games with rules. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays June 6-23 (Closed June 20) Registration: Call for information Tuition: $850 Ages: 4 and up Contact: 755-1400 or PinnacleTherapy.net/Summer-Camp

The Reading Station

7313 International Place, Suite 90, Lakewood Ranch

Details: Students will build reading, math and writing skills. Camp Dates: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13-July 8 (closed July 4) Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $250 per week for regular, $350 per week for core academic ($100 deposit required) Ages: Grades 2-8 Contact: 361-1173

State College of Florida Coding Academy Summer Camps

SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton; and SCF Lakewood Ranch, 7131 Professional Parkway E., Sarasota

Details: STEM camp covers a variety of topics such as robotics, electronics, computers and technology, game design, coding, manufacturing, entrepreneurship and math. Camp dates: Four-day sessions 8 a.m. to noon June 6-July 18 for grades 2-5, four-day sessions 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for middle school and high school Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $175 per camper for elementary, $299 per camper for middle and high school Ages: Grades 2-5 and middle school and high school Contact: 752-5285