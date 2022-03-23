Summer Fun Guide 2022: Arts

Allegro Music Academy Summer Camp

241 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota

Details: Summer camp focuses on etiquette and table manners. Camp concludes with a five-course meal to practice what was learned. Dates: Starts May 23 and Aug. 3 Registration: Visit AllegroMusicAcademy.com/SummerCamp Tuition: Call for information Contact: 358-8511 or AllegroMusicAcademy.com

ArtCenter Manatee

209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton

Marvelous Mondays

Details: Students learn a variety of techniques and their cultural and historical stories. Session one focuses on 2D projects like drawing, painting and printmaking, while session two focuses on collage, weaving and sewing. Camp dates: 1-3 p.m. June 6-27 (Session I), July 11-Aug. 1 (Session II) Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $97 for members, $132 for nonmembers Ages: 6-10 Contact: 746-2862

Thrilling Thursdays

Details: A camp focused on clay. Building methods, glazing techniques and special tools will inspire students to make useful objects and animal figures. All materials covered by a fee. Three- and four-week sessions available. Camp dates: 1-3 p.m. June 23-July 14 (Session I), July 21-Aug. 4 (Session II) Registration: Ongoing Tuition: Four-week session is $97 for members and $132 for non-members and three-week session is $73 for members and $108 for nonmembers Ages: 6-10 Contact: 746-2862

Emerging Artists

Details: Classes help older students develop artistic style. The camp focuses on different themes, including hand-building with clay, wheel throwing, photography, beading, video storytelling, painting furniture and stone carving. Camp dates: Weekly sessions 9 a.m. to noon May 31-Aug. 5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $140 for members, $175 for nonmembers Ages: 11-15 Contact: 746-2862

KidsArt Camp

Details: Kids attend themed camps and learn different techniques, including collage, clay, painting and paper mache. Camp dates: Weekly sessions 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 31-Aug. 5. After care available. Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $190 for members, $225 for nonmembers Ages: 6-10 Contact: 746-2862

Sprouting Artists

Details: Students will be encouraged to explore the wonderful world of art by experimenting in numerous different mediums such as painting, printing and sculpting. Dress your “sprout” for play. Camp dates: 1-3 p.m. June 2, 9 and 16 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $73 for members, $108 for nonmembers Ages: 4-6 Contact: 746-2862

Art Center Sarasota Creative Kids/Emerging Artists Summer Art Camp

707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Details: Painting, drawing, sculpture and collage are on the menu as campers learn and practice art skills such as color mixing, painting with paint brushes, drawing with pencil, marker, pastel and more with different themes each week. Camp dates: May 31-Aug. 5 Registration: Call for information Tuition: Full day $250 for members, $300 for nonmembers. Scholarships available. Ages: 6-15 Contact: 365-2032

Circus Summer Camp

2075 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota

Details: Learn circus basics including hula-hoop, low wire, clowning, silks, globes, flying trapeze and juggling in weeklong sessions. There will be a Friday showcase for family members. Camp dates: June 6-Aug. 5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $350 per weekly session or $700 for two-week sessions Ages: 6-15 Contact: 355-9335 ext. 300

Florida Studio Theatre

1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota

Children’s Performing Arts Camp

Details: This traditional theater camp emphasizes lessons in acting, voice, improvisation and dance training. It focuses on personal growth, as well as truth on stage. Camp concludes with a final performance. Students will be divided by age and ability level. Camp dates: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for three weeks beginning June 6 and July 18 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $525 per session Ages: 7-12 Contact: 366-1350 or [email protected]

Intro to Theatre

Details: This camp is a one-week introduction to Florida Studio Theatre programming with ensemble and improvisation games, playful exercises and movement activities. Session includes acting, improvisation and dance with a final open class for families and friends. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. beginning May 31 and July 11 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $185 per session Ages: 7-12 Contact: 366-1350 or [email protected]

Teen Performing Arts Camp

Details: This camp is a three-week theater intensive for young adults with concentrations in voice, movement, acting and improvisation. It concludes with a final performance on the last day of class. Camp dates: 10:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. beginning May 31 and July 11 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $525 per session Ages: 13-17 Contact: 366-1350 or [email protected]

Teen Improv

Details: This weeklong workshop challenges improvisational skills in a supportive and creative environment. Students will learn to trust their creative instincts and their creative partners as they build connections with others through unscripted cooperative storytelling. Students will perform an open class revue of original improvised material. Camp dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 1-5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $185 Ages: 13-17 Contact: 366-1350 or [email protected]

Little Theatre: Introduction Week

Details: Young campers get to experience ensemble games and creative play in this weeklong, acting-focused camp. Camp dates: Begins May 31 and June 27 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $140 Ages: 5-6 Contact: 366-1350 or [email protected]

Little Theatre: Full session

Details: In this three-week camp, students explore storytelling, songs and creative play. There is an emphasis on acting, music and dance, and camp culminates in a performance for family and friends. Camp dates: 9 a.m to 1 p.m. beginning June 6 and July 5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $345 Ages: 5-6 Contact: 366-1350 or [email protected]

Jump Dance Co. Camps

11005 Passage Drive, Bradenton

Details: Campers will focus on different themes each week and incorporate dance, movement and musical theater. Camp dates: Weeklong camps begin May 31. After care available for an additional fee. Tuition: $169 per week. Ages: 2-13 Contact: JumpDanceCompany.info

Manatee Performing Arts Center

502 Third Ave W., Bradenton

Musical Theater Camp 1

Details: Campers will rehearse, practice and produce Disney’s “The Jungle Book KIDS.” There will be a final performance of the show at 7 p.m. June 17. Camp dates: June 6-17 Registration: $50 fee Tuition: $500 Ages: 7-11 Contact: 748-5875

Musical Theater Camp 2

Details: The campers produce and present Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” There will be a final performance of the show at 7 p.m. July 1. Camp dates: June 20-July 1 Registration: $50 fee Tuition: $500 Ages: 8-14 Contact: 748-5875

Musical Theater Camp 3

Details: The campers produce and present Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical Jr.” There will be a final performance of the show at 7 p.m. July 15. Camp dates: July 5-15 Registration: $50 fee Tuition: $500 Ages: 12-17 Contact: 748-5875

Music Compound

1751 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota

Details: Four different topics for grades 1-5 and six topics for grades 6-12. Each week ends in a performance. Full- and half-day sessions are available. Camp dates: Weekly sessions June 6-Aug. 1 Registration: $30 fee Tuition: $150 for half day, $300 for full day per week Ages: Entering grades 1-12 Contact: 379-9100 or [email protected]

Ovation School of Musical Theatre Summer Arts Camps

4602 E. State Road 64, Bradenton

Details: Campers will explore a variety of musical theater with performances at the end of each weekly camp session, including “Encanto,” “Grease” and “Shrek the Musical.” Camp sessions vary by age. Camp dates: Weekly sessions June 6-July 29 Registration: $25 Tuition: Varies by age Ages: 3 and up Contact: 400-4854 or Ovation-MusicalSchool.com

The Players Centre for Performing Arts

1400 Boulevard of the Arts, Suite 200, Sarasota

Mini Camp

Details: Weeklong themed camps provide acting techniques, story direction, singing lessons, stage combat, makeup tips and performances. The camp includes games. Themes are Pirates and Mermaids, Pet Parade, Marvel Heroes, Into the Jungle, Summer at the Movies, Lights Up Lego, Vampires and Zombies and 3-2-1- Space. Each session produces a Friday show for parents. Camp dates: Weekly sessions June 6-Aug. 5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $160 Ages: 5-10 Contact: 365-2494 or [email protected]

Musical Theatre Camp

3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Details: A four-week camp will teach students acting techniques, audition etiquette, singing, dancing and backstage technical elements. This camp mixes lots of laughs, games and field trips. The final performance will be “We Will Rock You Jr.” on Aug. 4 and 5, and tickets are $15. Camp dates: July 11-Aug. 5. Registration: $30 supply fee Tuition: $500 deposit per session Ages: 8-17 Contact: 365-2494 or [email protected]

The Out-of-Door Academy

5950 Deer Drive, Sarasota (Uihlein campus)

Sewing Camp

Details: Learn basics of hand sewing and machine sewing and complete projects throughout camp. Supplies provided. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 27-July 1 Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $210 Ages: Entering grades 2-5 Contact: 444-6965, [email protected] or Oda.edu

Mosaic and Resin Camp

Details: Break down and rebuild masterpieces from multiple media types. Supplies provided. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 13-17 Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $210 Ages: Entering grades 2-5 Contact: 444-6965, [email protected], or Oda.edu

Woodworking Camp

Details: Learn the basics of woodworking and working with a hammer, nails, sandpaper and more. Supplies provided. Camp dates: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 18-22 Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $210 Ages: Entering grades 2-5 Contact: 444-6965, [email protected] or Oda.edu

Art and Eats Camp

Details: Learn kitchen basics in the first half of camp followed by exploring different forms of art, including paper, woodworking, sewing and more. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 20-24 and July 18-22 Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $210 per week Ages: Entering pre-K and kindergarten Contact: 444-6965 or Tammy Strot at [email protected]

ReFlex Arts Dance and Yoga

6260 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota



Specialty Day Camps

Details: Campers will enjoy one-day-only specialty camps. June 27 is Doll Camp, June 28 is Pop Star Camp and June 29 is Peace, Love and Tie Dye Camp. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 27-29 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $30 per day Ages: 5-10 Contact: 355-3600 or [email protected]

Specialty Day Camps

Details: Campers will enjoy one-day-only specialty camps. June 20 is House of Mouse, June 21 is Unicorn Camp and June 22 is Mermaid Camp. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon. June 20-22 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $30 per day. Discount for multiple days. Ages: 3-6 Contact: 355-3600 or [email protected]

Beginner Design Camp

Details: Campers will create several projects over the week and learn about color palettes, sewing machines and serger basics, as well as hand stitching. Camp dates: June 13-17 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $125 Ages: 8 and up Contact: 355-3600 or [email protected]

Advanced Design Camp

Details: Campers must receive permission to advance to this level, where they will create specific projects. This camp is for those who have done Design Camp in the past and shown profiency in hand stitching, using a sewing machine and taking measurements. Camp dates: June 12-17 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $125 Ages: 10 and up Contact: 355-3600 or [email protected]

Ringling College of Art and Design Summer Studios

Ringling College campus, 2700 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Pre-college Summer Program

Details: Students will expand their knowledge of technique and media by working on projects led by instructors and professionals. Students develop skills to build a stronger portfolio for college admission, earn college credits and make lasting friendships. There is both a virtual and on-campus session this year. Camp dates: On campus June 19-July 16, online July 10-Aug. 5 Registration: By application; $50 for on campus Tuition: Call for information Ages: 16-18 (grades 10-12) Contact: 955-8866 or [email protected]

Teen Art Studios

Details: Students can learn new techniques with a variety of materials and methods. Camp dates: Call for information Registration: Call for information Tuition: Call for information Ages: 12 and up Contact: 955-8866 or Ringling.edu/ContinuingStudies

Sarasota Ballet

500 Tallevast Road, Suite 106, Sarasota

Step into Ballet

Details: Campers will be introduced to ballet and dive into themed classes around “Fairytales.” Camp dates: 9-9:45 a.m. June 13-17 Registration: $25 Tuition: $50 Ages: 3-4 Contact: 225-6520 or [email protected]

Children’s Summer Dance Camp

Details: Participants will explore dance through themes of “Fairytales” and “Carnival of the Animals.” Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 6-10 and June 20-24 Registration: $25 Tuition: $125 per week Ages: 5-7 Contact: 225-6520 or [email protected]

Explorers Dance Camp

Details: Participants will explore dance through “Around the World.” Camp dates: 1-4 p.m. June 13-17 Registration: $25 Tuition: $125 per week Ages: 8-11 Contact: 225-6520 or [email protected]

Sarasota Contemporary Dance

1400 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota

Summer Intensives

Details: Daily classes will include contemporary, jazz fusion, afro-modern and Sarasota Contemporary Dance repertory. Camp dates: May 21-27, June 11-17 and July 16-22 Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $450 for one intensive, $400 for two and $350 for three Ages: 14 and up Contact: 260-8485 or [email protected]

Little Groovers

Details: Daily classes will include contemporary, hip-hop, acro and jazz. Students will have a variety of games and crafts. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25-29 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 before July 1, $175 afterward Ages: 5-8 Contact: 260-8485 or [email protected]

Intermediate Movers

Details: Daily classes will include contemporary, urban contemporary and more. Camp dates: 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. July 25-29 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $175 before July 1, $200 afterward Ages: 8-12 Contact: 260-8485 or [email protected]

Sarasota County Parks & Recreation

Longwood Park, 6050 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota; Nokomis Beach Park, 100 Casey Key Road, Nokomis; Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice

Arts and Eats Camp

Nokomis Beach Park

Details: This camp combines art and cooking programs all in one. The cooking curriculum each day will be about kitchen cleanliness, food safety and proper tool usage. Campers will use the “three bite rule” as they explore new food flavors both sweet, savory and sometimes exotic. The second half of the camp will be filled with art and exploring different types and forms of art such as paper, woodworking, sewing, tile, paint and creative uses for recycled materials and more. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 6-10 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: 5-10 Contact: 861-7275

Drama Kids Summer Camp

Details: Instructors lead campers in a unique combination of fun, creative and entertaining theater and speech activities. Each week will include a special theme. Full day camps will culminate in a presentation.

“Star Wars” Camp: Nokomis Beach Park. Camp dates: 8:30 a.m. to noon June 13-17 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $175 Ages: 6-11 Contact: 922-8121

Teen Mystery Camp: Venice Community Center. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 20-24 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $275 Ages: 11-17 Contact: 922-8121

Drama Kids Musical Camp: Venice Community Center. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27-July 1 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $275 Ages: 6-17 Contact: 922-8121

Wizarding Camp: Nokomis Beach Park. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11-15 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $275 Ages: 6-11 Contact: 922-8121

Once Upon a Time Fractured Fairytale Camp: Longwood Park. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1-5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $275 Ages: 6-11 Contact: 922-8121

Sewing Camp

Nokomis Beach Park

Details: Campers will get the confidence to layout, cut and assemble beginner sewing projects. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon July 5-8 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: 6-10 Contact: 861-7275

Woodworking Camp

Nokomis Beach Park

Details: Learn how to use tools such as hammers, nails and sandpaper. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon July 25-29 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $176 (includes $20 supply fee) Ages: 6-12 Contact: 861-7275

Sarasota Cuban Ballet School Summer Intensive

501 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota

Details: Students in three levels will participate in a six-week program exploring a variety of dance styles featuring the resident choreographer’s world premiere choreography. Ends with a performance July 30. Camp dates: June 20-July 30 Registration: By audition only, $40 audition fee, $200 registration fee Tuition: $2,300 Ages: 3-22 Contact: 365-8400 or SRQCubanBallet.com

Sarasota Dance Academy Camp

1100 N. Tuttle Ave., No. 17, Sarasota

Details: Students will enjoy exploring new dance styles in classes each week designed to engage and inspire. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20-24, June 27-July 1, July 11-15 Registration: Call for information Tuition: $175 per week Ages: 4-11 Contact: 957-8407 or SarasotaDanceAcademy.com

Sarasota Youth Opera Summer Camp

Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota

Details: Participants experience the magic on stage and behind the scenes as they study facets of opera, from music and acting to opera appreciation, with Sarasota Opera’s professional staff. Camp dates: June 13-17 and June 20-24 (Ages 8-10); and June 13-July 1 (Ages 11-18) Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 per session or $275 for both sessions for ages 8-10; or $275 for ages 11-18 Ages: 8-18 Contact: SarasotaOpera.org

Sarasota Orchestra Summer Music Camp

709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Details: Campers need no prior experience to learn lessons and try out musical instruments. Campers will also perform at recitals. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11-22 Registration: Call for information Tuition: $200 and a $25 application fee Ages: 8-18 Contact: 487-2732

Shine on Circus Camp

Sarasota Christian School, 5415 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota

Details: Shine On Circus Camp offers a fun filled week where campers learn the art of circus performing and show off their skills by presenting a grand show on the final day of camp. Camp dates: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 8 a.m. to noon June 6-10 Registration: June 1 Tuition: $285 for full day, $205 for half day Ages: 5-12 Contact: ShineOnCircusEvents.com

International Ballet of Florida

8031 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park

“Aladdin”

Details: Campers will have classes in ballet, stretch and jazz, as well as a repertoire focused on Disney’s “Aladdin.” Campers also will have a performance at the end of the week. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 5-9 Registration: Call for information Tuition: $225 Ages: 4-10 Contact: 962-6664

“Frozen”

Details: Campers will have classes in ballet, stretch and jazz, as well as a repertoire focused on Disney’s “Frozen.” Campers also will have a performance at the end of the week. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12-16 Registration: Call for information Tuition: $225 Ages: 4-10 Contact: 962-6664

“The Little Mermaid”

Details: Campers will have classes in ballet, stretch and jazz, as well as a repertoire focused on Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” They also will create their own costumes. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19-23 Registration: Call for information Tuition: $225 Ages: 4-10 Contact: 962-6664

“Moana”

Details: Campers will have classes in ballet, stretch and jazz, as well as a repertoire focused on Disney’s “Moana.” Campers also will have a performance at the end of the week. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 26-30 Registration: Call for information Tuition: $225 Ages: 4-10 Contact: 962-6664

Stage Door Studios Performing Arts Summer Camps

4001 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota

Details: These camps feature weekly themes and a variety of activities throughout the summer, including dancing, theater, music, tumbling and arts and crafts. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 13-July 22 Registration: $50 deposit Tuition: $195 per week Ages: 5-12 Contact: 921-1600 or StageDoorStudios.com

Woodland Fine Arts Academy

9607 State Road 70 E., Bradenton

Performing Arts Summer Camp

Details: Campers will learn a number of artistic mediums that include music, sound production, stage crew and more. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 20-25 Registration: $15 Tuition: $155 Ages: 6-18 Contact: 538-7474

Intro to the Arts

Details: Young artists will sing, dance and make crafts together at camp. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 27-July 1. Registration: $15 fee. Tuition: $99 Ages: 3-5 Contact: 538-7474