Sugar-filled search

Violet Currie Courtesy photo

Gloomy weather didn’t stop Sand Cay Beach Resort from hosting a fun, family Easter egg hunt over the weekend. After moving the event from Friday to Saturday, families still had a blast searching for eggs, playing on water slides and visiting with the Easter bunny. One lucky kid even found the golden egg and got the first pick of all the treat-filled Easter baskets. When all the eggs were found, and the kids worked up an appetite, they enjoyed a buffet lunch.