Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 7 hours ago

Sugar-filled search

Sand Cay Beach Resort hosted its annual Easter egg hunt after a weather delay.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor
Violet Currie Courtesy photo

Gloomy weather didn’t stop Sand Cay Beach Resort from hosting a fun, family Easter egg hunt over the weekend. After moving the event from Friday to Saturday, families still had a blast searching for eggs, playing on water slides and visiting with the Easter bunny. One lucky kid even found the golden egg and got the first pick of all the treat-filled Easter baskets. When all the eggs were found, and the kids worked up an appetite, they enjoyed a buffet lunch.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

