Style: Back to Events, With Style

As the promise of fall looms ahead of us, unlike last year, it brings a full schedule of events and get-togethers to look forward to. It’s been some time since we’ve really had the opportunity to dress up nice beyond wearing half a suit or fancy getup during a Zoom call, so no judgement here if you’ve forgotten exactly what to wear for this fall season. Fortunately, local boutiques and jewelers have ideas on what looks and accessories to incorporate in the coming months.

Wish Boutique

257 N. Cattlemen Road, Sarasota

For folks looking to bring some serious clothing and accessories to the next function, Wish Boutique in the UTC area has a shirred sleeve tunic and a metallic stripe jacket that raise the fancy level for whatever event you’re considering. There’s also a series of pearl and stone necklaces that make a statement, along with a Carolina bag that’s good for a night on the town.

Scout and Molly’s Boutique

5275 University Parkway, Suite 132

If you’re looking for accessories, Scout & Molly’s Boutique has a number of Chanel bracelets, necklaces and designer buttons for an interested party. Plus, if your event is outdoors, the boutique recently started showcasing the DIFF Eyewear series.

Gemz Fine Jewelry

11161 E. State Road 70

It’s hard to mess up a suit and tie if that’s the way the gentlemen reading will be dressing for upcoming events, but it never hurts to upgrade the watch you’re wearing as well. Gemz Fine Jewelry has a series of watches to pick from. The Lucien Piccard watch is an option that truly says luxury, while the Visage Chronograph series makes a statement at a lower price.