Students speak on scholarships at New College Luncheon

New College, old scholarship tradition

At the New College of Florida’s Scholarship Luncheon, students were able to be reunited with their scholarship providers. Many scholarship providers are from the Sarasota and Bradenton area, including philanthropists Mitchell and Dawn Epstein and Beverly Koski. The luncheon was hosted April 12 at the New College Foundation’s Keating Center.

Beverly Koski, New College student Alexander Koutelias and New College President Don O’Shea. Photo by Casey Brooke Lawson.

Christianna DeWind, a fourth-year biological psychology student studying marine mammal communication, and Timothy Manning, a third-year environmental and urban studies student, gave speeches outlining their academic work and thanking the donors for making their education possible.

Don O’Shea, president of New College, and MaryAnne Young, executive director of the New College Foundation, also spoke to the guests at the luncheon.

Junior League cuts ribbon on new project

Dolly Jacobs, Julia Barreda, Jennifer Mitchell, Jennifer Masters and Laura Mayhew-Purcell

The Junior League of Sarasota’s new member class unveiled its Sailor Circus project with a ribbon cutting ceremony April 14. The class gave the backyard a refresh with repairs, paint, landscaping and the addition of outdoor seating and decor. The money for the project came from a fundraiser Feb. 7 at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre and Humor Institute.

Celebrating history

A champagne and sweets reception was hosted April 15 at The Crocker Memorial Church in honor of Ron McCarty, curator of the Ca’d’Zan at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

Honoree Ronald McCarty and Historical Society of Sarasota County president Marsha Fottler

After 38 years with the museum, McCarty is retiring this summer and has plans to return to his hometown, Kansas City, Mo. In Missouri, he plans to devote his time to botanical painting.

Festivities were hosted by the Historical Society of Sarasota County and the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation. The morning started with words of praise from Historical Society of Sarasota County President Marsha Fottler and Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation President Lorrie Muldowney, and after, several people in the audience spoke about McCarty and his influence in Sarasota. Among them were David Schuler, Greg Dickinson, Brenda Lee Hickman, Harriet Stieff, Jane Kirschner and Kathryn Chesley.

As curator of the Ca’d’Zan, McCarty was part of a $15 million restoration of the mansion and has lectured about its history at numerous events. Now, he’s also a published author with his book “Ca’ d’Zan, A Pictorial Guide,” which many guests brought with them to have signed.

Tidbits:

Hole-in-one ... The Sarasota Memorial Hospital Foundation is selling golf balls for its Golf Tournament on May 4 at the Laurel Oak Country Club. The numbered golf balls will drop from a helicopter over a hole on the green. The first ball in, or the ball closest to the hole, will win $5,000 cash. Balls are on sale at SMHF.org for $25 each or five for $100. Faces of the Final Four ... The V Foundation for Cancer Research and ESPN Hall of Fame Sportscaster Dick Vitale, hosts of the Dick Vitale Gala on May 11 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, announced the gala’s special attendees in a news release. Coaches from this season’s final four, Jay Wright of Villanova, John Beilein of Michigan State, Bill Self of Kansas and Porter Moser of Loyola University, along with Hall of Fame players David Robinson and Grant Hill will be in attendance. Tickets for the gala are still on sale for $1,000. Crisis Averted ... During the setup of the AJC National Human Relations Award Dinner at Michael’s On East, the power went out unexpectedly. Thankfully for those involved, the situation was resolved while Regional Director Brian Lipton was away picking up CEO David Harris.