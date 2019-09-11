Students pay homage to Sept. 11 victims

In honor of Patriot Day on Wednesday, Riverview High School students spent the morning of Sept. 11 remembering those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania 18 years ago.

The Young Americans for Freedom Club arrived to campus at 5 a.m. to line the front lawn of the school with 2,977 American flags to represent the life of each person who died in the 2001 attacks.

Although many of the students at Riverview were born after 9/11, Sarasota County Schools emphasized the importance in learning about the significance behind the day in U.S. history.