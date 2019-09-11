 Skip to main content
Your Town
Sarasota Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019 1 day ago

Students pay homage to Sept. 11 victims

Share
In observance of Patriot Day, Riverview High School's Young Americans for Freedom Club honors the 2,977 who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

In honor of Patriot Day on Wednesday, Riverview High School students spent the morning of Sept. 11 remembering those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania 18 years ago.

The Young Americans for Freedom Club arrived to campus at 5 a.m. to line the front lawn of the school with 2,977 American flags to represent the life of each person who died in the 2001 attacks.

Although many of the students at Riverview were born after 9/11, Sarasota County Schools emphasized the importance in learning about the significance behind the day in U.S. history.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement