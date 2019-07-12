Structure fire on Longboat Key's Putting Green Lane

A call to dispatch around 8:30 this morning reported a fire at 560 Putting Green Lane.

"Fire rescue units are currently on scene...for a report of a structure fire," read a tweet from the Town of Longboat Key's Twitter account. "The home is under construction & fire contained to the garage area. No injuries & the State Fire Marshal has been contacted for further investigation."

Longboat Fire Chief Paul Dezzi said no one was in the home, but an electrician who came by to complete some work reported the fire after seeing smoke.

While the fire was indeed contained to the garage, there was smoke damage throughout the house according to Dezzi. Building material and equipment in the garage were damaged as well.

20 firefighters from Sarasota and Longboat responded to the incident. The Fire Marshal arrived to the scene between 11 a.m. and noon to try and determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire. Photo courtesy of the Town of Longboat Key's Twitter account.

This is a developing story that will be updated when possible.