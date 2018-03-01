Street sign's grammar draws quick criticism (or criticism quickly?)

We can’t vouch for the driving habits of the folks who live in the city around Freeling Drive and Flamingo Avenue on Siesta Key, but they do have an eye for detail when it comes to traffic signs and an ear for the King’s English.

Someone in the neighborhood decided the new DRIVE SLOW sign just didn’t sound right and responded with an Olympics-inspired sign of their own.

For the record, while DRIVE SLOWLY would be the preferred phraseology, there’s nothing wrong with DRIVE SLOW. And, the residents are grateful the city added the sign in the first place and hope the message doesn't get lost in the grammatical delivery. So, just don’t drive as fast, OK?