Strange jaywalker tops Cops Corner reports in Manatee County

March 13

CAR KARATE LEADS TO ARREST

Intersection of Market Street and University Parkway.

Resisting an officer without violence: An anonymous passerby called about a man walking into busy rush-hour traffic on University Parkway and trying to hit cars with his hands. A Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop the man, but he refused and continued walking. The deputy tried to grab his arm to keep him from walking away, but the subject continued to walk and refused to identify himself. Deputies warned the man to stop resisting, but the situation continued until deputies were able to drop him to the ground and restrain him.

March 14

SHOE AND TELL

5800 block of Ranch Lake Boulevard, Bradenton.

Trespassing and found property: An employee of the store trespassed a woman in the presence of a sheriff’s office deputy. The woman had an active warrant out of Sarasota County and was arrested and transported to the Port Manatee Jail. Deputies found an unknown worn-out looking pill in the defendant’s shoe. It was placed into property to be destroyed.

March 14

WALLET WALK-OFF

7900 block of 49th Avenue East, Bradenton.

Burglary to unoccupied vehicle: A man went to work around 6 a.m. and realized items were missing from his vehicle around 5:30 p.m. after he looked for his wallet. He checked security cameras at his office in Sarasota and determined the vehicle burglary must have occurred sometime the night before while he was at home. He was missing his wallet with several credit cards, about $120 in cash and a Maglight-brand flashlight.

March 15

MEAT ME FOR CARRY OUT

4200 block of 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton.

Petit/grand theft and shoplifting: A man came into the grocery store and stole $80 worth of meat from the meat section around 9:10 p.m. He concealed the meats under his clothes and then threatened a store employee after being confronted about it. Law enforcement tried to located the man, but could not.

March 17

VEGAS IS CALLING

15500 block of 17th Avenue East, Bradenton.

Identity theft: A woman reported her personal identification information had been used to make fraudulent check cashing transactions in Las Vegas. She became aware of the problem because of a phone call and collection notices she received in the mail.