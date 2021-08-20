 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 3 days ago

Storms rain havoc on Kickoff Classic games in Sarasota-Bradenton area

Thanks to thunderstorms, area teams playing at home were not able to get a tune-up before the season begins next week.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Thunderstorms in the Sarasota-Bradenton area put a damper on the region's slate of Kickoff Classic preseason high school football games Friday night. 

Lakewood Ranch High's home tune-up against Alonso High was stopped almost as soon as the game began and was eventually canceled. Other games to end 0-0 include Riverview High-Bloomingdale High and Booker High-North Port High.

Area teams that played on the road were able to get at least some work done. The Out-of-Door Academy got to halftime against Parrish Community High tied at 7-7 before it was canceled. Braden River High's game at Lennard High got into the third quarter before it was called; the Pirates trailed 21-16. Sarasota High played a full game at Tampa Bay Catholic and tied the Crusaders 27-27. 

The regular season begins next week. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

