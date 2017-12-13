Seven candidates have qualified for the March town commission election: four newcomers and three incumbents. Four will find their way to office.

Commissioners have repeatedly said this is a pivotal time in Longboat’s history — the Colony could be redeveloped, the Planning and Zoning Board is reworking the town’s master plan and construction crews will begin putting all the town’s overhead wires underground. Each of these issues, years in the making, may come to a head at once.

Three of the four newcomers are running with little to no local government experience: Randy Langley, Jack Wilson and John Weber. Ken Schneier, vying for outgoing Mayor Terry Gans’ District 3 seat, serves as vice chair of the Planning and Zoning Board.

Randy Clair, who served as a commissioner from 2005 to 2009 and was appointed as a Commissioner earlier this year, is running unopposed for his District 1 seat. Vice Mayor and District 5 Commissioner Ed Zunz and At-Large Commissioner Irwin Pastor have challengers.

With a new commission also comes a new mayor and vice mayor, which is chaired by Ed Zunz, although these titles mean little in the way of power. Commissioners will vote to fill these positions at their first regular meeting after the March 20 election.