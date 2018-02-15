Stoneybrook Golf Club sells

The Stoneybrook Golf Club at Heritage Harbour is under new ownership.

A father-sons team — Gary, Chris and Jeff Bradshaw — closed on the clubhouse and 18-hole golf course Monday, purchasing it from Stoneybrook Investors for an undisclosed amount.

The Bradshaws declined to provide the purchase price and it is not yet available through property records.

The family has several other out-of-state businesses, which they run from Sarasota, but this is its first venture into the golf and hospitality industry, Chris Bradshaw said.

Brothers Chris and Jeff Bradshaw said the opportunity was one they could not resist and they envision making the club and golf course a gathering place for the community.

“It wasn’t one of those things we ever thought we would do or would want to do,” Chris Bradshaw said.