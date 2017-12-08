Liam and Rachel Schwege. Photo by Berkley Mason.

+ Molding minds

On Dec. 7, The Learning Experience in Lakewood Ranch held its first ever STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) Fair which included various hands-on activities such as color fusion, building bridges and "gravity grabbers."

Lakewood Ranch's Rachel Schwegel and her 2-year-old son Liam attended because she knows how much Liam enjoys playing with "anything with wheels."

"Kids learn better when it is hands-on," Rachel Schwegel said. "Liam loves looking, playing and experimenting."

+ Jingle for a jog

Students at Manatee Technical College's East County campus celebrated the holidays with an act of kindness.

Loren Hutchison and student Kayla Mathews. Courtesy photo.

Students and faculty of the Optometric Assisting department, including instructor Loren Hutchison and student Kayla Mathews, pictured, helped fill 2,000 bags for runners and walkers participating in the Dec. 22 Jingle 5K Run/Walk benefiting the Manatee Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit supporting Manatee County residents who have health-related needs.

Josefina Pouso with Santa. Courtesy photo.

+ Family affair

Six-year-old Josefina Pouso sat atop Santa's knee and grinned Dec. 9, during the Kiddie Academy Family Appreciation Breakfast.

When Santa asked for her Christmas wish, her response was simple. “Dolls,” she said.

Pouch joined more than 100 families attended and enjoyed a breakfast buffet, face painting, a movie, train ride and, of course, photos with Santa. Children also created Mickey and Minnie Mouse ornaments.