 Skip to main content
Your Town
Sarasota Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020 45 min ago

Staying busy: Tell us how you social distance

Share
Staying home doesn't mean staying bored.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The coronavirus outbreak is leading many Sarasotans to self-quarantine or work from home. And while it might feel a bit stuffy, it doesn’t mean staying in needs to be boring or lonely.

What are some of the ways you’ve kept yourself busy or connected while at home? 

Are you working alongside your pets, penning the next great play (did you know Shakespeare wrote King Lear during quarantine?) or playing board games with your kids?

The Observer wants to see how you stay energized during social distancing.

Email reporter Whitney Elfstrom at [email protected] with what you're doing, feel free to send along a photo if you like. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement