Stay cool with these local barrier island summer camps

Another long, hot summer is upon Longboat Key, and with kids and grandchildren almost done with school, there will be ample time for them to fill.

Keep them learning and on their toes with these various summer camp offerings on St. Armands, Lido and Longboat keys.

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

Shark Pups & Grownups

Luke Plummer is all smiles as he explores Sarasota Bay during a Mote Mommy and Me camp last summer.

Two Mommy and Me camps will bring together kids and their favorite adult to explore Sarasota Bay and Mote exhibits. Aquatic Appetites will teach campers about the feeding behaviors and predator-prey relationships while Underwater Tool Time will teachhow ocean animals survive. Both camps will use stories, games and crafts.

Ages: 2-5 with adult

When: Both camps run 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday; Aquatic Appetites takes place from June 3-7, June 10-14, June 17-21 and June 24-28; Underwater Tool Time goes from July 8-12, July 15-19, July 22-26 and July 29 to Aug. 2 and Aug. 5 to 9.

Cost: $145 for nonmembers; $135 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Tidal Tykes

Homes, Holes and Hideaways and Gills, Nose and Blowholes will give campers a better understanding of oceans homes and animal adaptations. Homes, Holes and Hideaways will teach students all about ocean animals’ homes while Gills, Nose and Blowholes will teach them about special animal adaptations, like gills and noses. Both camps require swimming skills.

Ages: Kindergarten to second grade

When: Both camps run 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; Homes, Holes and Hideaways takes place from June 3-7, June 17-21 and July 8-12,July 22-26 and Aug. 5-9; Gills, Nose and Blowholes goes from June 10-14.June 24028, July 15-19and July 29 to Aug. 2.

Cost: $259 for nonmembers; $239 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Aqua Kids

Third through fifth graders have their pick of two camps. Ocean Odysseys will teach campers about different ecosystems, such as coral reefs and seagrass beds. Mini Me of the Sea will allow campers to explore the stages of marine life cycles. Both camps will explore Sarasota Bay and Mote Aquarium with hands-on and inquiry-based activity. Swimming skills are required.

Ages: Third to fifth grade

When: Both camps run 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; Ocean Odysseys takes place from June 3-7, June 17-21, July 8-12, July 22-26 and Aug. 5 to 9; Mini Me of the Sea goes from June 10-14, June 24-28, July 15-19 and July 29 to Aug. 2.

Cost: $259 for nonmembers; $239 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Tripp Rolle and Elliott Benson inspect their nets in search of marine life during a Sea Sleuths camp at Mote in 2018.

Sea Sleuths

Whether they are scientists or explorers, sixth to eighth graders can explore marine life through snorkeling and kayaking. During The Real World: Ocean Edition, campers will examine ocean animals from the biggest predators to the tiniest plankton. During Generation H20, campers will act as scientists while learning about the first explorers of Florida and the founders of Mote. Both camps require swimming skills.

Ages: Sixth to eighth grade

When: Both camps run 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; The Real World: Ocean Edition takes place from June 3-7, June 17-21, July 8-12, July 22-26 and Aug. 5 to 9; Generation H20 goes from June 10-14, June 24-28, July 15-19 and July 29 to Aug. 2.

Cost: $259 for nonmembers; $239 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Water Warriors

Campers will learn all about conservation in this classroom-based camp. Students will explore the aquarium, mammal center and Sarasota Bay to learn about threats the ocean faces and how they can help.

Ages: Third to fifth grade

When: Runs from 1 to 5 p.m.Monday through Friday; takes place from June 10-14, July 8-12 and July 29- Aug. 2

Cost: $259 for nonmembers; $239 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Junior Ocean Technology Camp

Campers will uncover ocean mysteries using technology and in this camp. They will make digital stories using stop motion, computer programming and toy robotics.

Ages: Third to fifth grade

When: Runs from 1 to 5 p.m.Monday through Friday; takes place from June 17-21 and July 15-19

Cost: $259 for nonmembers; $239 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

ArtSea

Campers’ inner artist will come out as they learn about life under the sea. Through hands-on activities and exploration, they will make marine masterpieces.

Ages: Third to fifth grade

When: Runs from 1 to 5 p.m.Monday through Friday; takes place from June 24-28 and July 22-26

Cost: $259 for nonmembers; $239 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Exploring Marine Careers

Calling all future marine biologists. This classroom-based camp will help campers explore marine science careers. Mote scientists, aquarium biologists and animal trainers will visit campers throughout the week. Campers will do hands-on field research, meet resident animals and participate in training sessions. On Friday, campers will get the chance to stay in the aquarium overnight.

Ages: Sixth to eighth grade

When: Runs from 1 to 5 p.m.Monday through Friday; takes place from June 10-14, July 8- 12 and July 29- Aug. 2

Cost: $279 for nonmembers; $259 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Ocean Technology Camp

Have a camper who always wonders how scientists explore the ocean? Well, their questions can be answered at this camp. Students will use stop motion, storytelling, computer programming and robotics to become scientists for the week. On Friday, campers can spend the night in the aquarium.

Ages: Sixth to eighth grade

When: Runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; takes place from June 24-28 and July 22-26.

Cost: $279 for nonmembers; $259 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Fun in Fishing

Campers will learn about local fish, sustainable fisheries and practice different fishing techniques in this camp. The camp fee includes all activities, equipment and materials campers will use to learn what it takes to be a fisheries scientist.

Ages: Sixth to eighth grade

When: Runs from 1 to 5 p.m.Monday through Friday; takes place from June 17-21 and July 15-19

Cost: $279 for nonmembers; $259 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Cason Fragioni at last year's Sarasota Youth Sailing Camp.

Camp Rhythm and St. Armands Key Lutheran Church

This one-week musical theater workshop will put kids in the spotlight as they rehearse and perform Disney’s “Aladdin” for kids. Each day includes theater games, acting lessons, dance and music workshops.

Ages: Third through eighth grade

When: Runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3-7 all at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive

Cost: $150

Contact: 388-1234; [email protected]

Sarasota Youth Sailing Camp

Sailors new and old are invited to this youth sailing camp based out of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron. There are eight levels starting with Tadpoles and ending with O’Pen Bics. There is also an Adventure Sailing with STEM camp that will bring scientists, engineers and sailing instructors together for a unique experience.

Ages: 5-14

When: Camp runs in two-week increments from May 28- Aug. 2. The Adventure Watersports camp runs on one-week increments.

Cost: $350

Contact: 941-504-4236; sarasotayouthsailing.org

Connor Helrigle during Sarasota County’s Skim, Surf and Paddle Camp in 2017.

SURFit USA

Learn, or improve, stand-up paddleboarding skills at this summer camp on Lido Beach. Along with SUP, campers will learn about surfing, ocean swimming playing and safety and marine biology. The sessions are led by certified lifeguards and have a 6:1 teacher-to-student ratio.

Ages: 6-14

When: Runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on June 24-28, July 1-5 (not on July 4th), July 8-12 and July 15-19.

Cost: $215

Contact: 952-8245; www.surfitusa.com

Sarasota County Parks and Recreation

Skim, Surf and Paddle Camp

This camp is open to all skill levels and will include skim, surf and stand-up paddleboard instruction, demonstration and practice. Instructors from the Compound Board Shop will lead campers and teach them board awareness, balance, flexibility and strength. They will also learn about basic ocean knowledge, nutrition and fitness and environmental awareness. Ages: 7-15

When: Camp runs 8 a.m. to noon on May 28-31; June 17-21 and July 29- Aug. 2

Cost: $180 for the first four-week session; $225 for five-day sessions

Contact: 552-9805; www.scgov.net