Stay busy, Sarasota : 19 ideas for staying active during self-isolation

Have you run out of things to do while home from school, work or simply trying to stay indoors to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects? Here are some ideas:

1. Finally start that project

You know, the one you’ve been saying you’d do if you only had the time. Is it a chapter book, a painting or a woodworking project? Use this time to outline, draw or shape your thoughts into existence.

2. Bake Christmas cookies with a springtime flair

Decorating sugar cookies isn't reserved for December, add some springtime flair to your designs.

Does your famous sugar cookie recipe sit on your shelf 11 months out of the year? Time to dust it off and get to work. Forgo the usual snowmen and Christmas trees for butterflies and flower cookies. Either way, they will taste great!

Looking for an easier cookie?

If elaborate sugar cookies aren’t your thing, try a recipe with ingredients you most likely already have. The three-ingredient peanut butter cookie is 1 cup peanut butter, 1 egg and 1 cup sugar, then bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. If you’re feeling adventurous, add in some chocolate chips.

3. Journal about how all of this is making you feel

The world looks different than it did a month ago, and that can be jarring. Sit down, and write out what you’re going through. It’s OK to admit that this situation is giving you a lot of feelings.

4. Spend time outside … in your yard

Grab your latest read and head outside to your yard to soak in the sun.

Spending all day inside can start to be a drag, but spending five to 15 minutes a day in the sun helps to boost vitamin D, which helps regulate calcium, and serotonin, which contributes to well-being and happiness. So lather on some sunscreen, grab a book, and spend some time outdoors.

5. Take a virtual tour of your favorite museum

Have you always wanted to wander around the Metropolitan Museum or the Louvre? Well, you can now do so virtually. If you would rather check out your Florida favorites, you can look through the Art Sarasota and Ringling Museum catalogues, or tour The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg.

6. Take your pet for a walk

While dogs are used to being on a leash it may take your cat awhile to warm up.

Harnesses come in all shapes and sizes, so strap up your cat, dog or bunny, and take your furry friend with you to get some outside time. If you’ve never seen a cat try to walk on a leash before, just know it’s … something.

7. Support local businesses from home

Check in on your favorite restaurants and stores by supporting them from afar. Order takeout from your favorite sushi restaurant; pick up your usual coffee order, and drink it on your porch; or do a curbside pickup for a new book to keep you company.

8. Learn your Sarasota history

Deep dive into the history of the city you call home. Visit the websites of Visit Sarasota and History and Preservation Coalition to learn about the names you see scattered around town.

9. Temporarily dye your hair neon...

L'oreal Colorista offers a variety of temporary hair dye conditioners that last 5-10 washes.

Because no one is going to see you, anyway! L’oreal Colorista is less than $15, can be found at most CVS and Walgreens stores and only lasts for five to 10 washes. If you’re looking for a wider array of colors, check out Overtone. The conditioners run $29 per container. Alternatively, if you’re able, grow a beard.

10. Lose yourself in dance

Host a dance party in your living room. Whether you live alone with your cat or your whole family, nothing beats turning up your favorite tune and dancing your heart out. Added points if you hook up a disco ball and dust off your bell bottoms.

11. Check on your loved ones

Make a list of those whom you love, and check up on them each day. These are hard times for everyone, and sometimes something as simple as a quick text or FaceTime session gives you both the pick-me-up that you need.

12. Care for your elders

Many seniors are in complete isolation amid the pandemic, but organizations like Senior Friendship Centers and Pines of Sarasota Foundation are working to combat the loneliness that comes with it.

The Friendship Center is hosting a Telephone Reassurance Program where volunteers can call seniors who are looking for someone to talk to. Pines of Sarasota is looking for well-wishers to write kind notes and for children to draw pictures that let residents know they’re being thought of.

13. You da Manatee!

Watching the Mote manatees swim in circles is way better than binge watching another TV show, right?

If you’re growing tired of binge watching on Netflix, head to Mote Marine Aquarium’s website to livestream its manatees. Watching the gentle sea cows swim in circles can be oddly relaxing. You can learn about the manatees and watch them swim here.

14. Listen to a bedtime story

Find comfort in having a family bedtime story session virtually hosted by Church of the Redeemer on Facebook or the Sarasota Police Department on YouTube. Sunday school teachers from Redeemer are reading their favorite bedtime stories and sharing them on the church’s Facebook. SPD launched the YouTube series “Books With Blue” with Chief of Police Bernadette DiPino. The first story is “Duck & Goose Go to the Beach,” by Tad Hills.

15. Learn about the science behind the virus

Feelings of anxiety can often stem from having a lack of control of how a situation might turn out, which is happening for many with questions about the coronavirus. Arm yourself with the knowledge behind the virus. Newspapers and magazines including National Geographic, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and The New Yorker have written detailed stories on the science behind the coronavirus.

And if you want to stay up to date on how it’s affecting Sarasota, go to YourObserver.com/spotlight/coronavirus.

16. Pick up a new language

Duolingo offers 35 languages for English speakers to learn.

Maybe you’re a language savant and are ready to learn your fifth language, or maybe you’re a novice and only speak one language. Either way, there are plenty of ways you can learn a new language during this time. From Duolingo and Rosetta Stone to YouTube videos and podcasts, there are plenty of resources you can use.

17. Start your spring cleaning

As organizing consultant Marie Kondo would say, “Discard everything that does not spark joy.” Use this time to go through your winter wardrobe and empty out your pantry or the junk pile in your garage. After all, a clear space equals a clear mind.

18. Do absolutely nothing...

Honestly, it’s OK. We won’t tell.

19. Tell the Observer if we missed something!

Think we missed something or want to share your coronavirus story? Go to YourObserver.com/we-are-listening, and let us know.