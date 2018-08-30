State orders catch-and-release only for snook, redfish because of red tide

State wildlife officials have temporarily enacted catch-and-release only rules for two types of popular gamefish along Florida’s gulf coast, from the northern tip of Anna Maria Island south to Collier County.

The temporary rules regarding snook and redfish were set in place because of the fish kill effects of red tide on the area. Dead fish and other sea life have been washing ashore along beaches of Sarasota County since late July and for months farther to the south.

The Manatee and Braden rivers are included in this order, as is all of Sarasota Bay and coastal gulf waters.

Outside of this area, rules governing snook and redfish remain unchanged.

“We’ve seen the devastation to the redfish and snook populations in southwest Florida, and we support the catch-and-release initiative taken by FWC,” said Brian Gorski, Executive Director of Coastal Conservation Association Florida. “In working with the FWC on this initiative, we’ve heard support from members and guides throughout the state who also understand the need for such a change, to ensure that generations to come can enjoy the thrill of catching one of these iconic species.”

The rule change was done by Gov. Rick Scott by executive order and will be in effect until Sept. 26, when the next meeting of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is scheduled.

Ordinarily, rules governing the catch of snook allow harvesting of fish between 28 and 33 inches long between Sept. 1 and Dec. 1 and March through April. Even then, the limit is one per day per angler. There are no calendar limits for redfish, but only fish between 18 and 27 inches in length can be taken. The limit is one fish per day per angler.