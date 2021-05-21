State issues advisory over low levels of red tide near Longboat, Anna Maria

Florida’s Department of Health in Manatee County this week issued a red tide advisory for the waters off Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key following the detection of low levels of karenia brevis.

Low levels were found mid-week at sampling sites at New Pass, Greer Island, the Holmes Beach boat ramp on the bayside of Anna Maria Island and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island.

No red tide was detected at bayside sample sites on Longboat Key, nor was it found at a sampling site in the 3000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive. No reports of fish kills or other outwardly noticeable effects have been reported.

The health department said such levels of red tide in nearby waters can trigger short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation. Those with chronic breathing problems could be more adversely affected.