State House District 72: Ray Pilon

Age: 73

Education: Bachelor of Science degree Northern Michigan University

Family: Married 46 years to Casey Pilon. Two sons, two granddaughters.

Previous political experience: Sarasota County Commissioner 1996-2000. Director of Governmental Affairs Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority 2001-2010. Florida House of Representatives District 72 (formerly known as 69) 2010-2016.

Why are you running for the Florida House? I am running to be a common-sense voice for the citizens of Sarasota; also, to build upon the successes we have had in Florida i.e. booming economy, low unemployment, lowered debt, large reserves, lower taxes and less government control in one’s life.

What is an example of a bill you might file next session? A bill to revise Medicaid allocation to those most in need i.e. the elderly and disabled, based on Florida demographics rather than Federal restrictions which disproportionally allocate those funds on a one- shoe-fits-all basis.

What is the State’s responsibility in dealing with toxic algae blooms and red tide? Solutions lie not just with the state. It needs to be solutions with local government, state government and the scientific community. Red tide and blue/green algae are two different situations. Red tide is a historical naturally occurring event, but the amount of human interaction that adds to it is still not completely known. I want to engage the scientific community to find out the extent of the human affect so we can then work on real solutions. Science is also moving forward on how we can disperse red tide. The blue/green, although also naturally occurring, is exacerbated by human interactions. Science already shows the effect of storm water runoff and septic systems north of Lake Okeechobee. Current efforts to clean the water north and south of the lake thru wetlands is in progress. Also, the state has put larger amounts of dollars into the Everglades restoration and Congress is now moving closer to providing their share. This includes speeding up the repair of the Hoover Dike around the lake to make it safer and higher so discharges will be less frequent. Additionally, the reservoir south of the lake will soon begin construction. This will hold water back and clean it before release. The state currently has a mandate to set the maximum total daily loads allowed in our water bodies. Often enforcement is delayed because groups file administrative law suits. You can’t fine someone if the standards are not in place.

What would you do to work with a governor of the other party? It depends on his willingness to work with the legislature. It is a two-way street. He cooperates, then the legislature does too. If not, I am afraid state government will be gridlocked.

Is it possible to increase taxes to improve state services or teacher wages without harming Florida’s economy? The short answer is no. It would undo all the progress in the economy we have experienced, fueled by lower taxes. School boards determine teacher salaries and have local ability to raise property taxes and special millage. The state is required to allocate an equal amount for each student in every district. Economically-deprived counties benefit from donor counties like Sarasota that receive larger amounts of property taxes.

Why are you better qualified to represent the district than your opponent? Experience in life, community and public service that I was the beneficiary of in Tallahassee. I have been a resident since 1975. I served as a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy for an entire career. I served as a county commissioner. I spent 10 years in Tallahassee as an advocate for our environment as an employee for a regional public water utility. I have a legislative record and my successes have benefited Sarasota and our state. I am a husband and father who raised my family in Sarasota. I have always been, and still am, involved with community service and not-for-profit local organizations.