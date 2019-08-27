Those wishing to hone their leadership skills can do so through a special Leadership Boot Camp hosted by State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota and Leadership Simplified.

They will offer a Leadership Boot Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at SCF Lakewood Ranch, 7131 Professional Parkway E., Sarasota.

Leadership Simplified CEO Doug Van Dyke will facilitate the workshop. which is meant to help business leaders enhance their skills, expand communication techniques, manage their time and increase personal effectiveness.

Topics will include priority management, collaboration tools, delegation and presentation skills.

Registration costs $299 per person for individuals or $249 per person for groups of three or more.

To view the full agenda and register, visit SCF.edu/CCDEnroll.

For more information, contact Lee Kotwicki at [email protected] or 363-7218.