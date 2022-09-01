State College of Florida enhances computer learning in Lakewood Ranch

Instructor Gretchen Miscik can tell when one of her students coming through her door at State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota is afraid.

One of the first lessons comes immediately.

"You are not alone."

Miscik teachers computer basics classes with other classes in SCF's Hands-on Computer Classes program.

"When people come to the class, I find that usually they have been thinking about taking a class for a while," Miscik said. "But many people come in with a fear. It stems from their assumption that they are the only person who does not know how to use a computer."

Lee Kotwicki, the director of Workforce Training for SCF Manatee-Sarasota, said anyone 18 and older is eligible for the computer basics class, but noted that most tend to be 40 and above. Younger people usually have grown up with computers and don't need the computer basics class. The class does land a lot of seniors along with middle-aged adults who might have had an occupation where they never needed to use a computer.

Miscik said her students sometimes feel inferior to start because everyone seems to know more about computers than they do. They often make self-derogatory remarks about themselves. She said it's like they are wearing blinders.

"It's like any other skill," Miscik tells her students. "Listen, if you wanted a new toilet installed, you wouldn’t call a plumber and apologize and feel embarrassed that you didn’t know how to do it yourself. You know that the plumber got the training. It is the same with computers. The people who use computers every day started somewhere."

Kotwicki said Miscik has been teaching computers for SCF for eight years and has been involved with computer education for much longer. Kotwicki said she gets all positive feedback from Miscik's computer basics class.

"It's absolutely, very basic, like 'What is a mouse?'" Kotwicki said. "Gretchen says, 'This is your filing cabinet. You create a document and put it into the filing cabinet.' She makes it so it is not all new and overwhelming."

Kotwicki is trying to get out the word about SCF's computers classes and other lifelong learning programs to help people in the community who might not think they are eligible to take classes at a college. Besides computer basics, SCF has computer classes in PowerPoint (levels one and two), Word (levels one and two), Outlook and Excel (levels one through four).

There are no prerequisites so people don't need a high school diploma or any other kind of degree. While the college draws mostly from Manatee and Sarasota counties for its programs, there are no residency requirements.

Classes run one six-hour day (they break an hour for lunch) at a cost of $129. Upcoming computer basics classes at the Lakewood Ranch campus run Sept. 24 and Nov. 29.

Miscik and Rose Devine, who was taught in the program for 20 years, are the main instructors, though Kotwicki has two other instructors available if needed.

Kotwicki said it is common that students will take a level one course and come back for level two or three.

Those who take the classes will learn tips, tricks and shortcuts from Miscik and Devine that, even if they are familiar with computer use, might be new to them.

"They know it inside and out," Kotwicki said of her instructors. "They truly are experts."

Although Devine used to teach computer basics, Miscik handles that duty most of the time now. She tries to put her students immediately at ease.

"Classroom training is a great way to get acquainted, build your confidence and remove the binders," Miscik said. "Once you have a basic understanding, you can build upon that knowledge base with confidence."

She remembered one student in her 40s who said she wasn't having any luck finding a job and thought better computer understanding might help.

"She was waiting on tables but wanted an office job," Miscik said. "But when she saw 'computer skills' listed in the job requirements, she discarded that as an option."

In just three hours, Miscik said she already was feeling more comfortable. She said that woman's energy was contagious and spread through the room. By the end of the day, students were asking about Word and Excel classes. That particular woman came back and took a World class, and had landed a new job before she returned for an Excel class.

Miscik tells her students not to try to memorize everything they are learning in computer basics. She said a lot of the class is about exposure, having students learn "what they don't know." It's a first step. The basics of how Windows works is covered along with computer terminology. She said learning the language is so critical but if you don't, it's easy to become lost.

Kotwicki has seen seniors from the community who were given a computer by their kids and they didn't even know how to turn it on. She said many of the computer class students fit into either seniors or those applying for new jobs.

She noted that Neal Communities just sent seven people to an SCF Excel level one class.

Kotwicki noted the class sizes, especially in the computer basics class, tend to be small and can go as low as two students and as high as 12. Those who don't feel comfortable in a group setting can sign up for one-on-one computer instruction and can raise their own topics. Those classes cost $85 an hour with a minimum of two classes scheduled. One-on-one classes must be taught on campus and are taught on the individual's computer. Companies also can schedule an SCF instructor to come into the business to teach groups. The company can pick the day, time and subject.

Currently, SCF serves about 200 students a year in computer classes.

Even Kotwicki has taken an Excel 2 course.

"I took Rose's Excel 2 course and she taught me some shortcuts," Kotwicki said. "Almost everyone needs the Excel business program for work, but I keep track of my financials, keep addresses, track my net worth, write my Christmas card list, and even keep a packing list for when I got on vacation. And she taught me some things I didn't even know existed."