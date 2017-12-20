Two Starbucks locations burglarized in Manatee County

Two Manatee County Starbucks stores are temporarily closed this morning as detectives investigate overnight burglaries.

Access to Starbucks stores at 7386 52nd Place E., Bradenton, and 5485 University Parkway, University Park, were still blocked by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars and crime-scene tape at 10 a.m., although employees arrived just before 5 a.m. Managers reported their respective stores were ransacked, a sheriff’s office news release states.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Randy Warren said detectives are working the case and trying to develop a suspect.

“There’s not much we can get into at the moment,” he said. “Both stores have similar types of damages.”

Warren said stand-alone Starbucks locations in Tampa have had similar burglaries recently.

The value of loss and damage is unknown at this time.