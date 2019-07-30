Star Wars provides sense of community for these teens

A long time ago in a galaxy not so far, far away, three teenage boys found a love of Star Wars that led them each to a trivia night based around the popular movie franchise on July 25 at Selby Library.

As part of its summer reading club “A Universe of Stories,” a collaborative summer library program that encourages children to read during the summer, the library held a Star Wars party.

Patrick Peoples shouts out a trivia answer.

“(The party) brings people into the library and lets them discover that the library is more than just books nowadays,” said Alicia Diaz, assistant manager. “You don't have to read. You're free to read at the library and you're free not to read at the library. You're free just to enjoy the atmosphere.”

With the permission to enter the library and not have to immediately open a book, kids poured in and went from room to room as they took in the party’s escape room, arts and crafts tables, scavenger hunt and trivia game.

While kids ran around looking for hiding Jedi and Sith clues, two groups of Star Wars fans headed to the library’s rotunda to prove they knew they everything there is to know about the eight-movie –– and growing –– series.

Decked out in Star War shirts, twins Quinn and Devin Gulliver, 13, teamed up with Patrick Peoples, 12, to answer questions from the categories: Name the Character, About the Universe, Who Said It?, Complete the Quote and Making the Movies.

One after one their hands shot up to answer almost every question right and ultimately winning 5,200 to 1,000 against the other team, who admitted they had never actually seen any of the movies.

The surplus of Star Wars universe knowledge didn’t come out of nowhere though, each of the boys have been fans of the series since their elementary school days.

Peoples found the original trilogy in kindergarten after he heard a few of his friends mentioning it, while Quinn and Devin Guliver found it through their father.

Quinn Guliver, Devin Guliver and Patrick Peoples huddle together to discuss a possible answer.

“My friends and I used to kind of quiz each other about the movie and see who could get away with the most obscure details,” Quinn Guliver said.

“Especially in fourth grade when Star Wars mania hit again with ‘The Force Awakens,’” Devin Guliver added.

For the three young fans, the universe draws them in with its diverse characters.

Peoples said that he likes how Princess Leia leads through hope and Luke Skywalker aims to always put good first, but on the other side he enjoys tricksters such as Emperor Palpatine.

“Everyone is gonna have a favorite book. Everyone is going to have a favorite actor. Everyone has a favorite movie. For me, my inspiration will always be Star Wars,” Devin Guilver said.

Though the boys had only met a few hours earlier they laughed together as they reminisced about their experiences of playing with plastic light sabers in their back yards, because, after all Star Wars brings people together, said Devin Guliver.

Just as the twins and Peoples’ common love of the series brought the three together to dominate in a game of trivia.