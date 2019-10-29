Jayden Green. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Star on the rise

When Braden River High School sophomore Jayden Green (above) sang her original song "I Won't Leave You Alone," she channeled her feelings from moving from Texas four months ago.

"My whole life I've been writing songs, but this song I felt really would equate to what I'm going through and how amazing God has been to my family and to me as we first came here," Green said.

Green won first place at Braden River Idol Oct. 28 with her original song and performance of "Rise Up" by Andra day.

Engaging lesson

Kerry Fernandez. Courtesy photo.

R. Dan Nolan Middle School Spanish teacher Kerry Fernandez (above) could have shown her students pictures of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), which is celebrated in Mexico from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

Instead, she became a living example of the holiday by painting her face and donning the appropriate costume Oct. 31.

"It's bringing an authentic activity," Fernandez said of why she did it. "It's one thing to see it in a book. It's another for them to experience it."

Fernandez grew up celebrating the holiday as a native of the Dominican Republic.