Stanley Horwich age 99 passed away May 14 in his home on Longboat Key.

Stanley Horwich
He was originally from Oak Park, Illinois. Stan is survived by his loving companion, Budee Jacobs, his daughter Carol Warsaw (Robert), his son David Horwich, his grandchildren Josh Warsaw (Monica), Jenni Warsaw, Matt Warsaw (Naomi) and great grandchildren Zoe, Cohen and Samuel. He will be remembered by his keen wit, generous heart, his love of golf and for always requesting his food to be hot and his rolls browned.
