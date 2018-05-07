Stanford R. Boster

1929-2018

(KOREA) Stanford R. Boster, 88, passed away April 28, 2018, beloved husband of the late Shirley Ann Boster and Rose Rosenthal, devoted father of Scott and Mary Boster and Michael Boster, dear brother of Phyllis Carson and the late Marilyn Maxwell, and loving grandfather of Madeline, Annie and Ellen Boster.

Graveside services were held in Cincinnati, Sunday, April 29. Memorial contributions to the Alois Alzheimer’s Center, 70 Damon Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45218 or Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, OH 45243 would be appreciated.

