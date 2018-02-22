Standing Ovation

BY LWR Life Staff

From classical ballet to the circus arts, and opera to musical theater, Lakewood Ranch Main Street welcomed local arts organizations to its 11th annual Grand Ovation on Feb. 3.

The event, which presents performers on two stages on Main Street as well as other arts booths and performers throughout the street, highlights the rich arts and culture scene in the area.

Over four hours, Ovation featured 16 different performing acts, in addition to booths for visitors to learn more about nonprofits dedicated to area arts and culture.