For Monsignor Gerry Finegan’s memorial service and burial, members of the Women’s and Men’s Guilds of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church provided a beautiful tribute to the beloved priest who died Feb. 3.

For his memorial and burial on Feb. 6 and 7, the guild members pitched in for a massive arrangement of flowers honoring Finegan’s Irish heritage. The bouquet dripped with lilies and bells of Ireland among hydrangeas and white roses.