St. Mary's annual Christmas Bazaar is Nov. 5

At St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Christmas in July is for procrastinators. Church members start crafting for their annual Christmas bazaar in the beginning of May, meeting every Tuesday morning after Mass.

The holiday display is starting to come together in Pick Hall. Handmade wreaths are hung and trees are decorated. At the last workshop, the women were turning white tea lights into snowmen and red Tootsie Pops into Rudolph noses.

Members work at home, too. The official setup starts Oct. 27 when everything from collectibles to hand-knit blankets will deck Pick Hall.

The Christmas Bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.