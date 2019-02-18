St. Mary turns the page for Early Learning Coalition

The St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church Women’s Guild celebrated Valentine’s Day a few days early last week, but instead of receiving chocolate and gifts, the ladies doled them out.

On Feb. 12, the women donated 400 books to the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota’s Bucket of Books program. During the club’s meeting, Executive Director Janet Khan and Volunteer Coordinator Ana McCledon spoke to the guild about the coalition’s work and mission.