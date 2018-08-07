 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 4 hours ago

St. Armands menu expands

Speaks Clam Bar opened on Thursday, Aug. 2.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

St. Armand Circle’s newest restaurant is open for business.

On Thursday, Aug. 2, Speaks Clam Bar opened to the public. The new restaurant is the second location for Speaks. Another one is located in Lakewood Ranch. Both locations have the same menu and combine Italian fare with the energy of a speakeasy. The St. Armands location is located at 29 N. Blvd. of the Presidents and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

