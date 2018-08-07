St. Armands menu expands

St. Armand Circle’s newest restaurant is open for business.

On Thursday, Aug. 2, Speaks Clam Bar opened to the public. The new restaurant is the second location for Speaks. Another one is located in Lakewood Ranch. Both locations have the same menu and combine Italian fare with the energy of a speakeasy. The St. Armands location is located at 29 N. Blvd. of the Presidents and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 2 p.m. on Sundays.