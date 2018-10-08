St. Armands fills October calendar

As snowbirds flock back to the Sarasota area, event calendars are filling up.

St. Armands Circle is no exception.

Throughout October, the St. Armands Circle Association is planning four events.

The first is this Saturday, Oct. 13. The 33rd annual Jaguar Concours de Elegance will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will feature Jaguar automobiles from across the country including vintage antiques and current classics.

The 33rd annual Jaguar Concours de Elegance will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The displayed automobiles will be judged in a variety of classes. Special recognitions and club winners will be announced after 3 p.m. and official trophies will be presented during an awards dinner later.

A few days later, on Thursday Oct. 18 is the monthly St. Armands Circle Ladies Night. From 5 to 9 p.m, women can enjoy 15% off discounts, raffle prizes and refreshments at participating stores and restaurants.

That weekend, the St. Armands Boat Show, sponsored by Cannons Marina of Longboat Key, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21.

The free event will showcase the newest models from Grady-White Boats and Yamaha Outboards.

“We look forward to this event every year,” Cannons Marina co-owner David Miller said in a statement. “St. Armands is the perfect setting for a boat show—a great place to stroll and explore some incredible boats alongside the Circle’s fantastic boutiques and restaurants, and all just steps from the Gulf of Mexico.”

Cannons Marina employees will be on hand to answer questions.

Closing out the month is the 10th annual Fright Night on St.

Miranda Nodeen and Brielle Saint Cyr at last year's Fright Night.

Armands. This free event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. all around the Circle. Stores and restaurants will be offering candy to trick-or-treaters, so don’t forget your costumes.

Around 8 p.m. the Sarasota High School Music Department will be performing “Thriller.”

St. Armands events won’t be on break for long. On Saturday, Nov. 3, Ferraris on the Circle will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 75 Italian sports cars will be on display and compete for “Best of Show.

For information on any of these events, visit www.starmandscircleassoc.com.