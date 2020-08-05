St. Armands leaders discuss business priorities

A St. Armands Circle holiday tradition with more than four decades of history might not be able to go on this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July, the St. Armands Business Improvement District discussed the possible cancellation of the annual Holiday Night of Lights, a sign the disruption in the district associated with the coronavirus could continue through the end of 2020. Diana Corrigan, executive director of the St. Armands Circle Association merchant group, said city staff informed her it was unlikely the group would be able to hold its usual special events through the end of the year.

“As of this point, I’m planning that we’re really not going to be able to do anything,” Corrigan said.

As the BID has discussed its budget for fiscal year 2021 at its past several meetings, St. Armands stakeholders have debated what the group’s priorities should be as businesses in the commercial district struggle during a health emergency. At a July 8 meeting, Corrigan shared the results of a survey of 29 merchants on the Circle. More than half of the respondents said they’ve laid off staff because of COVID-19. Nearly 45% said the now-jeopardized special events typically help boost their business.

One potential area of emphasis the group has discussed is increasing its advertising spending. The BID has heard presentations from multiple marketing companies interested in promoting the district, and Corrigan said merchants are supportive of enhanced advertising efforts. The BID’s planned 2021 budget includes an additional $14,000 allocated for advertising over the previous fiscal year. More than two-thirds of the survey responses expressed an interest in a potential co-op marketing program between landlords and merchants.

BID board members have also suggested that improved physical amenities, such as lighting and landscaping, could help draw visitors if special events aren’t a viable option, particularly during the holiday season.

“We’re going to have to figure out ways to creatively entice people to come for an experience that aren’t events,” Michael said.