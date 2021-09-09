St. Armands Circle hosts last "Breathe" yoga session of summer

As the sun went down, the sun salutations went up on St. Armands Circle. Liana Bryant led the last "Breathe" yoga class for the Sol of the Circle event series on Sept. 8.

Participants rolled out their mats in the Circle's center park and doused themselves in bug spray before class started. Bryant walked around to introduce herself to each of the 15 participants. Joe Grano, President of marketing agency Next-Mark that organized Sol of the Circle, said the summer events were scheduled to take place on off-peak times to draw more people to the Circle.

Grano met Bryant, director at Rosemary Court Yoga, before summer started and thought she was perfect to teach class. Bryant led students in an hourlong yoga flow that ended as the sun went down.