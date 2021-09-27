St. Armands Circle Association hosts Family Day

The calendar says fall, but Florida still says summer. St. Armands Circle took advantage of the summery vibes one last time and hosted an ice cream social family day as the final act of their Sol of the Circle series.

Kids and their parents stopped by a tent where they picked up ice cream cups and snacks. Musician Callie Chappell Nicholas strummed her guitar and sang kids' tunes, leading to a little dance party in front of her tent.

However, the big draw of the event was the balloon animals provided by Launa Banana. A line stacked up as the clown twisted squeaky balloons into fish and hats for eager young ones.