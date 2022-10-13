SRQ's September traffic grows despite Hurricane Ian's cancellations

Hurricane Ian prompted more than 90 flight cancellations from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in September and damaged a segment of the terminal roof, but the growing facility still managed to outpace 2021 passenger traffic for the same month.

In a report published by the airport, SRQ said that 190,405 passengers traveled through in September, a 1% year-over-year increase.

The 12-month activity through September 2022 totals 3,746,571 passengers, a 47% increase compared to 2,555,495 passengers for the 12 months through September 2021, the airport said. Passengers traveling through the airport year-to-date totaled 2,802,331, a 26% increase compared to 2021 year-to-date passengers.

“Even with over 90 cancelled flights due to Hurricane Ian, totaling an estimated loss of over 20,000 passengers, SRQ still experienced an increase in passengers for September over the prior year,’’ airport president and CEO Rick Piccolo said.

On Sept. 28, as hurricane force winds from Ian raked the area, a 100-by-100-foot section of the fabric membrane covering the ticketing area was peeled back and, for several hours, rainwater leaked inside. Once the storm passed, airport personnel and contractors sprung into action to dry up, clean up and remove the ceiling tiles as commercial airline operations resumed on Sept. 30.

After the airport closed on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the first flight arrived around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

Piccolo said flights are arriving with higher load factors as the region’s annual tourist and winter-resident season begins to take hold. About a dozen seasonal flights are set to return beginning Oct. 15, including a return to service of direct flights to Canada, relaunching on Nov. 3.