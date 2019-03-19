Spoll, Zunz again voted into Longboat Key leadership roles

Town Commissioners George Spoll and Ed Zunz were re-elected to their leadership roles on the Town Commission on Tuesday morning in the same ceremony that officially seated Mike Haycock as an at-large member on the Town Hall dais.

Meet the Mayors Thirty-five men and three women have held office as Mayor of Longboat Key since Herb Field was appointed Temporary Chair in 1955. For trivia buffs, yes, there were two mayors named Jim Brown. Nov. 1955: Herb Field appointed Temporary Chairman Aug. 1956: Wilfred LePage Nov. 1956: Howard A. Ridyard Jan. 1957: Joseph Zwick Nov. 1957: Lucille Lundblad Nov. 1958: Joseph Zwick March 1960-61: Howard A. Ridyard March 1962-63: Douglas Wray March 1963- 65: Joseph Zwick March 1965-66: Nelson O. Webber March 1967: William Blake March 1968: Michael J. Brescia March 1969-74: Samuel Y. Gibbon March 1974-1976: William J. Kenney March 1977: Edward J. Petrick March 1978: Sidney A. Ochs March 1979-1980: J. Kennedy McCall March 1981: Claire Bell March 1982: Henry G. Riter IV March 1983-1984: Harry P. Kirst March 1985: James V. Edmundson March 1986: Carleton M. Stewart March 1987: Catherine "Kit" Fernald March 1988: Lewis Pollock March 1989: Hart Wurzburg March 1990-93: James P. (Jim) Brown March 1994: Robert J. Farber March 1995: James H. Patterson March 1996: Robert A. Drohlich March 1997: Raymond W. Metz March 1998-99: Harold (Hal) Lenobel March 2000-01: Ken Legler, Jr. March 2002-03: John R. Redgrave March 2004-05: Ronald A. Johnson March 2006: Joan Webster March 2007: Jeremy Whatmough March 2008: Harold (Hal) Lenobel March 2009: Lee Rothenberg March 2010: George Spoll March 2011-14: James L. (Jim) Brown March 2015-16: Jack Duncan March 2017: Terry Gans March 2018-19: George Spoll

Commissioner Jim Brown, who has served the city for a decade as a member of the Planning and Zoning Board, as a commissioner and as mayor, stepped down and thanked his colleagues while acknowledging work remains to be done as a private citizen.

The town's Statutory Meeting is the first public meeting held after an election to certify voting results, swear in newly elected members and choose colleagues as mayor and vice mayor. Commissioner Jack Daly nominated Spoll and Zunz for second years in the roles. No one else was nominated.

"I thank you, gentlemen,'' Spoll said after a voice vote officially solidified his role for the coming 12 months.

Spoll and Daly had no opposition for re-election and began their new two-year terms. Haycock likewise will serve until 2021. Commissioners next March will be the first to be elected to three- year terms. A charter amendment passed earlier this month in townwide elections made that change, while also reducing term limits from three to two.

Spoll, who was also mayor in 2010 and replaced by Brown, said he's been told he's a better mayor than commissioner. The mayor is essentially the chairman of the board, ensuring Town Commission meetings proceed properly.

"I really do enjoy it,'' he said, referring to his decades of experience in the private sector running meetings. "As I see it, it's my job to make sure everyone takes part in the conversation.''

Brown initially qualified to run for re-election in 2019 but removed himself from the race for the at-large seat in early December. In stepping away from the town commission after 10 years in elected public office, including a four-year stint as mayor that ended in 2015, he said he looked forward to helping the town work its way through the planning and development of the proposed Arts, Culture and Education Center.

Jim Brown thanks his colleagues after stepping away from public service with the Town Commission.

To a man, each Commissioner took a turn thanking Brown for his service and in many cases inspiring them to serve and making the town better. "Longboat Key is Longboat Key because of Jim Brown,'' Commissioner Irwin Pastor said.

"I appreciate all of the nice things that have been said, a lot of them I don't remember,'' he said after Spoll awarded him a plaque for his service. "I won't really say it was fun, but I have learned a lot and I have been happy to have served, and I mean that.''

Haycock, a 22-year resident of Longboat Key, took his seat as Brown sat in the gallery for the remainder of the ceremony. He said he was looking forward to getting right to work -- in fact, later in the day on Tuesday, the Commission returned for a workshop that dealt with two hot-button issues: parking in Longbeach Village and the proposed size of streetlights in the town's underground utilities plan.

"I used to run a big company, and with that, they taught me some leadership skills but also a lot of problem-solving skills and how to listen,'' he said. "We're gonna be dealing with a couple issues this afternoon ... and those are all classic things that you want to listen to everyone on one hand but on the other hand, look to the future. and see if we can find the right balance.''