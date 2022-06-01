Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run passes through Sarasota

The Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run has come a long way — literally. Teams of law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes have carried the Flame of Hope from Chicago all the way to Florida over the past few weeks, all to light the cauldron and start the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando on June 5.

On Wednesday, the run made a stop at Rise and Nye's ice cream and coffee shop — which employs several differently abled individuals.

Wyoming-based Izzy Vijiila and Missouri-based Carrie Pfeiffer ran with the torch before stopping at the shop to celebrate with assembled staff and officers.

The torch is headed next to St. Petersburg.