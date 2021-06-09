Southside Elementary principal moves to Sarasota Middle

Jennifer Nzeza, the principal of Southside Elementary School, will switch schools for the 2021-22 school year.

Nzeza has been selected as Sarasota Middle School principal and will begin her position July 1.

“I am humbled and excited to serve as the next principal of Sarasota Middle,” Nzeza said in a release. “I have a true passion for education and love to see my students thrive and achieve their personal and academic goals. I look forward to working alongside the stellar team of teachers and staff members at Sarasota Middle School. Together we will help each member of our school community exceed their potential and shine bright!”

Nzeza was named the 2018 Assistant Principal of the Year for her time at Southside Elementary School and the 2008 Teacher of the Year as a gifted language arts and social studies teacher at Booker Middle School. Additionally, she served as an assistant principal at Pine View School and an academic interventionist at Booker Middle School.

“Mrs. Nzeza’s extensive and varied school-based leadership experience makes her a perfect fit for Sarasota Middle," Steve Cantees, executive director of secondary cchools, said. “Jennifer is highly organized and brings tremendous energy and a sense of community to each school where she has served. Her proven commitment to delivering high-quality instructional and learning environments for teachers, staff members and students alike will help the Panther community achieve great things next year and beyond.”

Nzeza received her bachelor’s degree in social science education from the University of South Florida. She holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from National Louis University and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Argosy University.

She holds certificates and endorsements in gifted education, middle school language arts and K-12 educational leadership.