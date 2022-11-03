A home in Southpointe Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard and Emily Crowley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1733 Little Pointe Circle to Tammi Gustafson, of Hibbing, Minnesota, for $3.1 million. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,199 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,055,000 in 2018.

Top Sellers Around the Area Siesta Key: $1.85 million Ocean Beach Joshua Scott Marcus and Bat-Chen Sarit Marcus sold their home at 515 Reid St. to Robert Young and Deborah Nelson Young, of Medford, New Jersey, for $1,845,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,300 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,299,000 in 2021. Palmer Ranch: $1.18 million Deer Creek Walter and Sue Snow, of Venice, sold their home at 8500 Woodbriar Drive to Thomas Chambers and Rosanna Sutherland, of Sarasota, for $1,175,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,935 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2010. Osprey: $820,000 Oaks II Fredric and Barbara Evans, trustees, of Margate City, New Jersey, sold the home at 232 Saint James Park to Allen Angell Jr., of W. Olive, Michigan, for $820,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,128 square feet of living area. It sold for $570,000 in 2003. Nokomis: $599,000 Sorrento East Thomas and Jerilyn Struzinski, of Bradenton, sold their home at 393 W. Rossetti Drive to Michael Andrew Dickison and Karen Ann Irons, of Nokomis, for $599,900. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,930 square feet of living area. It sold for $349,000 in 2016.

Sarasota

The Homes of Laurel Park

Martin Hyde, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1655 Alderman St. to William and Meike Dooley, of Sarasota, for $2,025,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,698 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.14 million in 2018.

Vue

Jeremy Nelson and Richard Corey, of Charleston, West Virginia, sold their Unit 206 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to One Gulfstream LLC for $1.73 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.7 million in July.

Grove Heights

Jonathan Dean and Mary Colleen Brennan, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1936 Grove St. to Tracy Lucido and Lauren June Lucido, of Woodstock, Maryland, for $1,453,500. The first property was built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,311 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1926, it has one bedroom, one bath and 380 square feet of living area. They sold for $680,000 in 2018.

Sarasota-Venice Co.

Jerzy Sewerynski and Justyna Sewerynska, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2820 Alliance Ave. to Tammi Gustafson, of Hibbing, Minnesota, for $1.3 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,158 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2006.

Andrew Michael Gross and Donna Beth Dobbs, of Barefoot Beach, sold their home at 4250 Swift Road to Aldo Sharon Wilson and Michael Anne Vender Woude, of Sarasota, for $720,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,330 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2008.

The Condominium on the Bay

988 BLVD. ARTS LLC sold the Unit 1115 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Tommye Elam Barie, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $367,500 in 2011.

Osprey Avenue

Wesley Scott Holdings LLC sold two properties at 651 Ohio Place to Mark Joseph Sneider and Meredith Joy Marsh, of St. Louis, for $1,095,000. The first property was built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,091 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1925, it has one bedroom, one bath and 432 square feet of living area. They sold for $469,000 in 2005.

Granada

Robert Rottkamp, of Venice, sold the home at 3800 Flores Ave. to Christopher and Sophann Bretz, of Sarasota, for $965,000. Built in 1948, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,924 square feet of living area. It sold for $89,500 in 1988.

Rivo at Ringling

Mark and Anthea Gawel and Xenia Mathews, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the Unit 1004 condominium at 1771 Ringling Boulevard to Frederick Joseph Insogna and Martha Insogna, of Sarasota, for $785,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,735 square feet of living area. It sold for $563,000 in 2006.

Pine Shores Estates

Sheila Auer sold the home at 1818 Ridgewood St. to Valdir Barion and Carolina Siqueira, of Chicago, for $607,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It sold for $94,900 in 1996.

Pittman-Campo

John and Kerry Shkor sold their home at 2358 Milford Circle to Amy Berk, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2021.

Robin Hood Woods

Luke and Rachel Beilke, of Mankato, Minnesota, sold their home at 930 S. Allendale Ave. to South Point Holdings LLC for $575,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,691 square feet of living area. It sold for $122,600 in 2016.

Pinehurst Park

Adam and Faith Schlabach, of Akron, Ohio, sold their home at 2233 Hively St. to Colleen Morrissette, trustee, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 1945, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,982 square feet of living area. It sold for $477,000 in March.

Indian Beach

Steven and Arwen Spinosa, of Sarasota, sold their home at 728 41st St. to Mark Blocker, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,435 square feet of living area. It sold for $161,000 in 2013.

Siesta Key

Crystal Sands

Ioannis Ionel Antoniadis, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1201 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Reliable Ready Mix Co Inc. for $1,625,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,240 square feet of living area. It sold for $42,500 in 1972.

Turtle Bay

Regina Margaret Henricks and Susan Hammond, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 107-B condominium at 8735 Midnight Pass Road to Edward and Heidi Horne and Derek and Heather Burch, of Cornelius, North Carolina, for $925,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,769 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2008.

Gulf and Bay Club

Windsor Gulf and Bay Condominium LLC sold the Unit 208 condominium at 6780 Midnight Pass Road to David Watkins, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area.

Whispering Sands

James and Barbara Aylor, trustees, sold the Unit 205 condominium at 225 Hourglass Way to Matthew and Tisha Rapol, of Newark, Ohio, for $550,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $149,500 in 1999.

Palmer Ranch

Villagewalk

Harry Craig Lawson and Mary Kathleen King sold their home at 5773 Valente Place to Robbie Deryl Jones and Shannon Leigh Jones, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $488,400 in 2005.

Edmond Ralph Martin and Carolyn Martin, of Palmetto, sold their home at 8864 Etera Drive to Pamela Overmiller, trustee, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $369,900 in 2005.

Vineyards of Silver Oak

Andrew John Grindrod and Victoria Grindrod, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 5178 Cote Du Rhone Way to Rafael Bao and Anne-Marie Laroche, of Ontario, Canada, for $789,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,533 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2009.

Sandhill Preserve

Susan Vinocour, of Pittsford, New York, sold the home at 5373 Sundew Drive to Nancy Dyrek, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,107 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,500 in 2014.

Villa Palmeras

Grace Jaffee Munchel, trustee, and Richard Munchel, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, sold the home at 440 Calle Serena to James Brumbaugh and Mary Donnelly, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2003.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Audra Blondell Mings Kern, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4151 Westbourne Circle to Robert Callahan Jr., of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, for $679,900. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,133 square feet of living area. It sold for $221,600 in 1994.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Harry Shuback and Brenda Eckert, of Mount Arlington, New Jersey, sold their home at 8945 Whitemarsh Ave. to Esfir Robbins, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2007.