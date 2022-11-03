A home on Little Pointe Circle is the top seller in the Sarasota area for the week of Oct. 17-21.
A home in Southpointe Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard and Emily Crowley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1733 Little Pointe Circle to Tammi Gustafson, of Hibbing, Minnesota, for $3.1 million. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,199 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,055,000 in 2018.
Sarasota
The Homes of Laurel Park
Martin Hyde, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1655 Alderman St. to William and Meike Dooley, of Sarasota, for $2,025,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,698 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.14 million in 2018.
Vue
Jeremy Nelson and Richard Corey, of Charleston, West Virginia, sold their Unit 206 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to One Gulfstream LLC for $1.73 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.7 million in July.
Grove Heights
Jonathan Dean and Mary Colleen Brennan, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1936 Grove St. to Tracy Lucido and Lauren June Lucido, of Woodstock, Maryland, for $1,453,500. The first property was built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,311 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1926, it has one bedroom, one bath and 380 square feet of living area. They sold for $680,000 in 2018.
Sarasota-Venice Co.
Jerzy Sewerynski and Justyna Sewerynska, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2820 Alliance Ave. to Tammi Gustafson, of Hibbing, Minnesota, for $1.3 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,158 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2006.
Andrew Michael Gross and Donna Beth Dobbs, of Barefoot Beach, sold their home at 4250 Swift Road to Aldo Sharon Wilson and Michael Anne Vender Woude, of Sarasota, for $720,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,330 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2008.
The Condominium on the Bay
988 BLVD. ARTS LLC sold the Unit 1115 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Tommye Elam Barie, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $367,500 in 2011.
Osprey Avenue
Wesley Scott Holdings LLC sold two properties at 651 Ohio Place to Mark Joseph Sneider and Meredith Joy Marsh, of St. Louis, for $1,095,000. The first property was built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,091 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1925, it has one bedroom, one bath and 432 square feet of living area. They sold for $469,000 in 2005.
Granada
Robert Rottkamp, of Venice, sold the home at 3800 Flores Ave. to Christopher and Sophann Bretz, of Sarasota, for $965,000. Built in 1948, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,924 square feet of living area. It sold for $89,500 in 1988.
Rivo at Ringling
Mark and Anthea Gawel and Xenia Mathews, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the Unit 1004 condominium at 1771 Ringling Boulevard to Frederick Joseph Insogna and Martha Insogna, of Sarasota, for $785,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,735 square feet of living area. It sold for $563,000 in 2006.
Pine Shores Estates
Sheila Auer sold the home at 1818 Ridgewood St. to Valdir Barion and Carolina Siqueira, of Chicago, for $607,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It sold for $94,900 in 1996.
Pittman-Campo
John and Kerry Shkor sold their home at 2358 Milford Circle to Amy Berk, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2021.
Robin Hood Woods
Luke and Rachel Beilke, of Mankato, Minnesota, sold their home at 930 S. Allendale Ave. to South Point Holdings LLC for $575,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,691 square feet of living area. It sold for $122,600 in 2016.
Pinehurst Park
Adam and Faith Schlabach, of Akron, Ohio, sold their home at 2233 Hively St. to Colleen Morrissette, trustee, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 1945, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,982 square feet of living area. It sold for $477,000 in March.
Indian Beach
Steven and Arwen Spinosa, of Sarasota, sold their home at 728 41st St. to Mark Blocker, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,435 square feet of living area. It sold for $161,000 in 2013.
Siesta Key
Crystal Sands
Ioannis Ionel Antoniadis, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1201 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Reliable Ready Mix Co Inc. for $1,625,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,240 square feet of living area. It sold for $42,500 in 1972.
Turtle Bay
Regina Margaret Henricks and Susan Hammond, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 107-B condominium at 8735 Midnight Pass Road to Edward and Heidi Horne and Derek and Heather Burch, of Cornelius, North Carolina, for $925,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,769 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2008.
Gulf and Bay Club
Windsor Gulf and Bay Condominium LLC sold the Unit 208 condominium at 6780 Midnight Pass Road to David Watkins, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area.
Whispering Sands
James and Barbara Aylor, trustees, sold the Unit 205 condominium at 225 Hourglass Way to Matthew and Tisha Rapol, of Newark, Ohio, for $550,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $149,500 in 1999.
Palmer Ranch
Villagewalk
Harry Craig Lawson and Mary Kathleen King sold their home at 5773 Valente Place to Robbie Deryl Jones and Shannon Leigh Jones, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $488,400 in 2005.
Edmond Ralph Martin and Carolyn Martin, of Palmetto, sold their home at 8864 Etera Drive to Pamela Overmiller, trustee, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $369,900 in 2005.
Vineyards of Silver Oak
Andrew John Grindrod and Victoria Grindrod, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 5178 Cote Du Rhone Way to Rafael Bao and Anne-Marie Laroche, of Ontario, Canada, for $789,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,533 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2009.
Sandhill Preserve
Susan Vinocour, of Pittsford, New York, sold the home at 5373 Sundew Drive to Nancy Dyrek, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,107 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,500 in 2014.
Villa Palmeras
Grace Jaffee Munchel, trustee, and Richard Munchel, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, sold the home at 440 Calle Serena to James Brumbaugh and Mary Donnelly, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2003.
Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch
Audra Blondell Mings Kern, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4151 Westbourne Circle to Robert Callahan Jr., of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, for $679,900. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,133 square feet of living area. It sold for $221,600 in 1994.
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
Harry Shuback and Brenda Eckert, of Mount Arlington, New Jersey, sold their home at 8945 Whitemarsh Ave. to Esfir Robbins, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2007.
