South Washington Drive home sells for $2.72 million

A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. CDA FLA Property LLC sold the home at 35 S. Washington Drive to Steven and Michele Burnett, of Sarasota, for $2.72 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,331 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,735,000 in 2013.

John Ringling Estates

Yogi Holdings LLC sold the home at 353 S. Washington Drive to Hugh and Cynthia Ray, of Sarasota, for $2,275,000. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.45 million in 2009.

L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club

Sherman and Joyce Cooper, of University Park, sold their Unit J-303 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Karen Barnes, trustee, of Zionsville, Ind., for $1,615,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 2,634 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $665,000 in 1994.

Grand Bay

John Timm, trustee, of Clearwater, sold the Unit 121 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Thomas Dabney II, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,275,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,781 square feet of living area.

Pelican Harbour and Beach Club

Katherine Lee sold the Unit MH-2 condominium at 4239 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William Humphrey and Kathleen Humphrey, trustees, of Easton, Mass., for $1,037,500. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $830,000 in 2005.

Bird Key

Casey Dunbar and Carla Dunbar Dimmock sold their home at 637 S. Owl Drive to Dockside Homes LLC for $775,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 2001.

Dream Island

Mary Meirowitz, trustee, of White Plains, N.Y., sold the home at 701 Emerald Harbor Drive to David Burns, of Mableton, Ga., for $739,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 1986.

The Banyan Bay Club

Rafael and Terry Guzman sold their Unit 503 condominium at 5270 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Eileen Sheets, of Eden, N.Y., for $416,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,128 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2016.

Camp Deerwood Inc. sold the Unit 601 condominium at 5280 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lawrence and Melissa Robb, of Eden, N.Y., for $387,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,155 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $117,000 in 1988.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Laura Musso, of Park Ridge, Ill., sold her Unit 51 condominium at 909 Spanish Drive N. to Jean Barnes, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,399 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,000 in 2013.

Longboat Harbour

Daniel Cummings sold his Unit 205 condominium at 4430 Exeter Drive to Pamela Abbey, of Longboat Key, for $265,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 725 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,500 in 2002.