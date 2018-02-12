UPDATE: South Tamiami Trail reopens after gas leak

UPDATE: Crews have mitigated the gas leak, the county announced at 6:17 p.m. All southbound lanes and all but one northbound lane along South Tamiami Trail are open as of 6:30 p.m.

Previously: South Tamiami Trail is closed between Beachwood Road and Couver Drive as crews respond to a gas line break in the area.

At 3:36 p.m. Monday the Sarasota County officials announced a gas line break had occurred at South Tamiami Trail and Jo An Drive, located just north of Stickney Point Road. Officials believe construction in the area was responsible for the gas line break, according to Sarasota County Emergency Services spokeswoman Ashley Lusby.

Teco Peoples Gas representatives are on the scene and assisting Sarasota County Fire Department personnel with the break, Lusby said. It was unclear as of 4 p.m. when the road will reopen.

The fire department evacuated two nearby businesses as a precautionary measure. The county advised drivers to avoid the area until the issue is resolved.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.