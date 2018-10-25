Sorrento Shores home sells for $1.42 million

A home in Sorrento Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. James and Erin DeNiro, of Nokomis, sold their home at 356 El Greco Drive to Julie and Philip Templet, of Osprey, for $1.42 million. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,515 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Rivo at Ringling

BJH Family Trust LLC sold the Unit 1204 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Matthew Philpit, of Englewood, for $597,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,735 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,400 in 2006.

Central Park II

Anne Dibella and Paul Dowden, trustees, of Chapel Hill, N.C., sold four condominiums Units 401, 702, 304, and 403 at 850 S. Tamiami Trail to Jonathan McWilliams, trustee, of Sarasota, for $580,000. The Unit 304 condominium was built in 1997, it has one bedroom, one bath and 576 square feet of living area. All the other units were built in 1998, and have one bedroom, one bath and 576 square feet of living area.

Plat of Sarasota

Sunshine Properties Palm Beach LLC sold the home at 524 Columbia Court to Francis Bauer and Sharon Leonard, of York, Maine, for $556,000. Built in 1937, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,107 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2015.

Gulf Gate Woods

Cynthia Conway, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2986 Captiva Drive to Victor Gamboa Jr., of Sarasota, for $404,500. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,694 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2008.

Homecroft

Kenneth Yoder and Frederick Yoder, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3551 Clarinda St. to Abe and Laura Mast, of Charm, Ohio, for $330,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,629 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $81,700 in 1986.

South Gate

Brian and Cari Trimyer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3121 Goldenrod St. to Douglas Saunders, trustee, of Midland, Mich., for $325,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,485 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $286,000 in 2006.

Joseph and Stacey Caggiano, of New York City, sold their home at 2409 Tulip St. to Alison Fletcher, of Sarasota, for $287,500. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2008.

Barbara Carlton, of Sidell, sold her home at 3631 Meyer Place to Santa Fe Holdings LLC for $270,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,601 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2009.

Robert Rutledge III and Wesley Rutledge, of Yuma, Ariz., sold their home at 3065 Webber St. to Jane Paravicini, trustee, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area.

Alinari

Anthony and Eleanor Benison, of Shrewsbury, Mass., sold their Unit 405 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Nathan Kalin, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,070 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2010.

Hyde Park Heights

Linda Wellford, trustee, of Green Forest, Ark., sold the home at 2433 Hyde Park St. to Michael Richey and Ann McTeer, of Clovis, Calif., for $320,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,673 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $123,600 in 2011.

Tropical Shores

Neel Patel, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1718 Livingstone St. to Paul and Carolyn Sheatler, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,716 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate

Marvin and Doris Cundiff, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2822 Post Road to Kate Kostopoulos and Joseph Perrier, of Sarasota, for $267,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,395 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $132,500 in 2001.

Shadow Lakes

Thomas Keough, of Hollbrook, Mass., sold the home at 6313 Mosby Place to George and Denise Silvia, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,674 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2015.

South Gate Manor

Sharon Diorio sold the home at 2727 Botany Ave. to Southgate Partners LLC for $260,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,189 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2004.

SIESTA KEY

Crescent Arms

John and Dorothy Wilhelm, of Vineland, N.J., sold their Unit 702-N condominium at 6310 Midnight Pass Road to Chu Nien Lee and Quyen Dang, of Sarasota, for $790,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 977 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $680,000 in 2009.

Whispering Sands

Bruce and Nancy Young, of Hamilton, Ind., sold their Unit V-43 condominium at 146 Whispering Sands Drive to Gerard and Christine Wagner, of Jenkintown, Pa., for $560,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,160 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $452,300 in 2016.

Linda Clark, Anthony Maschio, John Maschio and Diane Maschio, of Siesta Key, sold their Unit 107 condominium at 101 Whispering Sands Drive to Beth P Blandford Living Trust for $410,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $118,000 in 1995.

White Sands Village

Kregg and Susan Moyer, of Purdys, N.Y., sold their Unit 504 condominium at 5619 Midnight Pass Road to Dennis Michel, of Minneapolis, for $364,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $147,500 in 1998.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Mary Sims, of Sarasota, sold her home at 8970 Rocky Lake Court to Steven Untracht, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,406 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $481,000 in April.

Deer Creek

Terrence and Mary Ann Pardy, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold their home at 4367 Maplewood Lane to Barry and Linda-Marie Holliday, of Sarasota, for $537,500. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,508 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2014.

Turtle Rock

Jacqueline Keller, of Osprey, sold her home at 8207 Nice Way to Anthony and Debra Repalone, of Sarasota, for $439,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,022 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2017.

Patricia Savage, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4601 Sweetmeadow Circle to Alessandro Sita and Luisa De Simone, of Franklin Lakes, N.J., for $335,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,100 square feet of living area.

Isles of Sarasota

Paul and Linda Zalanowski, of Newburgh, N.Y., sold their home at 1550 Dorgali Drive to Ava Fitzgerald, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2013.

Cecil and Christine Wiley, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5778 Fossano Drive to James and Maureen Urbaniak, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $327,500 in 2013.

Villas at Deer Creek

Nicole Gagnon, of Quebec, Canada, sold the home at 8005 Bobcat Circle to Lynn Kneebone and Carol Cline, of Sarasota, for $329,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,082 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Mark and Magdalena Lewicki, of Osprey, sold their home at 438 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Richard and Deborah Riley, of Osprey, for $925,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2016.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Laura Briefman, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 601 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to Pieter and Janet Heijens, of Osprey, for $630,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $630,000 in 2004.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Donald and Roberta Johnson, trustees, of Stratham, N.H., sold the home at 1511 Landlubber Lane to Edgar and Nancy Allen, of Osprey, for $415,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,864 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2000.

Sorrento Shores

Marian Ray, of Osprey, sold her home at 358 Tintoretto Drive to Michael and Erica Questionati, of Osprey, for $380,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,556 square feet of living area.

Willowbend

Marlon and Clara Williamson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1325 Copperwood Drive to Robert ad Gwen Bowman, of Osprey, for $345,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2007.

NOKOMIS

Mission Valley Estates

Johnson-Wachs Revocable Trust sold the home at 1441 Mackintosh Blvd. to Helmut and Barbara Steinwender, of Tucson, Ariz., for $450,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,015 square feet of living area.