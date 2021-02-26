Sophie Pollack, nee Pielet

Sophie Pollack, nee Pielet, age 95, of Downers Grove, IL and Longboat Key, FL.

Sophie was a loving wife and business partner to her surviving husband of 73 years, Jacob Pollack. Loving mother of Donna (the late Albert) Hershkopf, Sharon (Ed) Green, and Ronald (Marla) Pollack; devoted grandmother of Dan Green, Debra (Ed) Daniels, Ariane (Jeff) Spross, and Stephanie Pollack; great grandmother of JoHanna and Sammi Daniels, and Harper Spross. Sophie had 12 siblings pre-decease her: the late Pauline Wallach, Irene Rushakoff, Ruth Koppel, Frieda Smith, Fay Israel, Leonard, Arthur, Philip, Samuel, Seymour, Sam, and Irving Pielet. An avid golfer, Sophie was a member of the Downers Grove Golf Club Tuesday Golf Association Women’s League for 56 years. Sophie enjoyed cooking and entertaining her family and friends for all occasions.

She has passed this passion, lovingly on to her children and grandchildren. When recently speaking on life and death, Sophie stated, “I have had a wonderful life.” Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services and interment will be private. Sophie would not have wanted this. She would have preferred to cook for 100 mourners.

Her memory will always be for blessing. Remembrances may be made to: Rabbi Cosnowsky Discretionary Fund, Congregation Etz Chaim, 1710 S. Highland Ave., Lombard, IL 60148 or Rabbi Stephen L. Sniderman Discretionary Fund Temple Israel, 567 Bay Isles Rd., Longboat Key, FL 34228.

SERVICE:

DONATIONS:

