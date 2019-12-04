Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Sofia Genta

Sofia Genta is a senior at Pine View School who plays soccer for Riverview High. She scored two goals in the Rams' 6-0 road win against Sarasota High on Dec. 3.

When did you start playing soccer?

I started playing when I was 5 years old and I've played ever since. I started playing competitive when I was 11. My mom (Veronica Genta) pushed me to play and my sister (Giovanna Genta) played, so that's what inspired me to start. I loved it right after I started.

What is the appeal to you?

Just the feeling you get while bonding with your team. I love playing the game too, obviously. I guess it's just that feeling you get when you're playing, win or lose.

What is your best skill?

Oh boy, I think my aggression or attitude is probably it, or my leadership. I know how to speak to my teammates and how to put us together, how to help us work together as one. Attitude is a key to the game and that's what I always say to the girls [before games]. That's what helps us, I think.

What is your favorite memory?

My freshman year here, we made it to regionals and I played with my sister, who at the time was a senior. We made it all the way there which was a huge milestone. We haven't done it again since, so that was the best memory.

What has been your biggest challenge?

When I was in sixth grade, I tore my Achilles tendon in my left leg. I was out for a year from soccer. When I came back, I had to rebuild my strength in my leg and my ankle and get back my daily stamina. But I got back finally. It still hurts sometimes if it gets kicked or whatever, but that's OK.

What is your favorite subject?

I like science overall. I took anatomy last year and liked it a lot, I don't know why.

What is your favorite food?

My favorite food is sushi. I get it from JPAN a lot.

Which superpower would you pick?

Invisibility. I could just go wherever and pop up and surprise people.

What is your favorite TV show?

Right now I'm really into "Criminal Minds." I find it interesting. I want to study psychology [in college].

What is the best advice you have received?

Enjoy your time while it lasts. A lot of seniors say that, probably, but it's true. High school went by so fast for me. Try to take it slow if you can. Take your time. Everything is going to change for me next year and that is scary.

Finish this sentence: "Sofia Genta is … "

… Quirky. Or ambitious. Quirky because I am kind of weird at times and ambitious because of how I play on the field.