Tennis tournament set to raise money

East County tennis pro Chris Marquez has run his share of serious tournaments.

This is different.

Marquez and Liz Jones, his longtime friend and his former tennis student, are teaming to create a new round robin tennis tournament fundraiser benefiting the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Their event, called Sets and the City, inspired by the television comedy “Sex and the City,” will begin 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club tennis center.

While most charity tennis events follow a more standard format, the Sets and the City event will have approximately 100 players participate in a social doubles round-robin style tournament, during which they can enjoy cocktails and drinks as music plays in the background.

If you go: Sets and the City What: Doubles round-robin style social tennis tournament with music, food, drinks and a raffle Benefits: Humane Society of Sarasota County Tickets: Social ticket costs $50. (Tournament tickets sold out) Information: 907-2255

“I like to think outside the box and create the model,” Marquez said.

Marquez said the event is all about creating a fun, social atmosphere. There will a themed photo booth, as well as a doughnut and hot chocolate bar, at which guests can grab a doughnut and add a splash of Kahlua or other alcohol of choice to their chocolaty drink.

“People do tennis mixers, but we wanted to do it with a little twist,” said Jones, who owns the INfluence Style boutique with her sister Samantha Beebe. “It’s more of a social night out than a serious tennis tournament.”

Entry to the tournament itself is closed, but social tickets still are available. They cost $50 and include food and drinks, just without the tennis.

Jones and Beebe, residents of Lakewood Ranch, also will have a pop-up store on site at which guests can purchase clothing items from their boutique. They opened their second INfluence location at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch about a year ago, after eight years on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota.

The pair like to stay involved in charities and long have admired the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

“The Humane Society is so grateful for anything,” Jones said. “Being our first time (hosting a tournament), we’re hoping to raise a decent amount of money.”

Jones and Marquez hope the event will become an annual affair, and may even expand to a second event in the summer.